FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Sonoma County Announces 'Evict General Dynamics; Stop Killing Children' Day of Action

HEALDSBURG — CODEPINK Sonoma County is cosponsoring an ‘Evict General Dynamics’ action on May 27, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the General Dynamics facility located at 190 Foss Creek Circle in Healdsburg. The action is to memorialize the victims of weapons designed and produced by General Dynamics, the fifth-largest weapons company in the world, and to advocate for the eviction of General Dynamics from Sonoma County for its role in providing weapons used in recent illegal wars and genocides, costing taxpayers billions of dollars and resulting in hundreds of thousands of civilian casualties, including the murder of children.

The action follows reports that a U.S. Tomahawk missile, produced by General Dynamics, struck the Shajareh Tayyeba Elementary School in Minab, Iran, on February 28, 2026, killing at least 165 people, most of them children.

"What would you do if you discovered that your neighbors were in the business of making devices that kill innocent children? Would you allow it? Would you feel comfortable knowing that this was going on in your community? Well, General Dynamics is profiting from killing children. It's as simple as that. And they need to be evicted from Healdsburg and everywhere. General Dynamics, with their brilliant engineers, should be working on life-enhancing projects, not murdering civilians," said Cynthia Papermaster, CodePINK Sonoma County organizer.

CODEPINK Sonoma County, along with Veterans for Peace and the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center, is organizing the event to call for the closure of the General Dynamics facility in Healdsburg. The peaceful, non-violent action will feature a vigil, picketing, children’s memorial altar, and a die-in to honor the victims of the Minab school bombing.

Organizers of the event emphasize the need to hold companies accountable for their role in the war economy, which is diverting resources from human needs and which is also the major cause of climate destruction. The presence of a weapons manufacturer in a community committed to peace and justice is unacceptable.

For more information, please contact Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Sonoma County Organizer, [email protected].

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