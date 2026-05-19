"Stop Killing Children!" CODEPINK Sonoma County to Hold 'Evict General Dynamics' Day of Action
22 May 2026

Salsa in the Street! CODEPINK and Allies Hold Cuba Solidarity Event in DC
21 May 2026

CODEPINK LA to Hold Educational Action Outside LA's Children's Hospital Bringing Awareness to AMA Campaign
20 May 2026

CODEPINK San Pedro to Host Screening of 'Earth's Greatest Enemy'
19 May 2026