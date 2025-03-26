Check out our activities for the Week of March 24, 2025

Excerpt from "Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing on Global Threats Turns into a McCarthy Hearing of Lies about CODEPINK" by Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright
This week, CODEPINK activists disrupted Senate Intelligence Hearing on Global Threats with a clear message: the greatest threat to global security is Israel. In response, Senator Tom Cotton libelously asserted that CODEPINK was funded by "Communist China."
Demand Accountability from Senator Tom Cotton!
TOP ACTIONS
- Stand Against Lies and Defend CODEPINK's Integrity: Demand Accountability from Senator Tom Cotton!
- Tell Harvard and University of New Hampshire: Revoke Professorships of War Criminals!
- On April 5, people from around the country will join together in D.C. to say: STOP THE GENOCIDE!
- Global Crossing Airlines: Stop Deporting Venezuelans For Trump’s Racist Agenda
- Ask Congress: Where Is Your Outrage? Why Are You Not Investigating the Inhumane Deportations?
- Tell Columbia University: Protect your students! STOP working with ICE!
- Tell MSNBC To Have Voices for Peace on Maddow!
- Tell the ICC: Investigate the Biden Admin for Aiding War Crimes!
- Healthcare is not a crime! Take action now to support the health care workers of Gaza!
- Tell UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya!
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- What side are you on?
- Criminal on Campus
- Where is the outrage?
- Joint Statement From CODEPINK and CODEPINK Indiana Regarding Sen. Jim Banks' False Accusations
- Statement Regarding Recent Attempts to Defame Peace Activists and Attack Students Speaking Out Against Genocide
- Ethics Complaint Filed Against Senator Tom Cotton for Defamatory Remarks
- U.S. Students Take to Congress to Educate on Palestine
- CODEPINK Disrupts "Intelligence" Hearing; Tom Cotton LIES
- Dear DOGE: Here’s how to Cut the Pentagon Budget by $100 Billion in 6 Easy Steps
- Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing on Global Threats Turns into a McCarthy Hearing of Lies about CODEPINK: Women for Peace
- Trump’s Expulsion of South Africa’s Ambassador May Well Backfire
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up March, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
On Third World Feminism and the Liberation of Palestine: Educational Webinar
WEBINAR
Local Peace Economy Gathering | March 26, 2025
WEBINAR
How Elon Could Actually Cut the Budget (if he's serious)
TOP TWEET #1
🚨Israel has extended Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya's detention another 6 months.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 25, 2025
During 3 months of imprisonment with no charge, he's been subjected to abuse, solitary confinement, and torture.
Israeli is brutally punishing him for practicing medicine in Gaza.
FREE DR. ABU SAFIYA! https://t.co/7qpHTMBMTk pic.twitter.com/QPzQdGyzB5
TOP TWEET #2
Signalgate is a distraction.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 27, 2025
The real issue? The U.S. is illegally bombing Yemen, again.
They admitted in the chat to blowing up an entire residential building just to kill one man.
This comes after years of U.S. support for Saudi attacks that killed thousands of civilians.… pic.twitter.com/I0bQy56Kns
TOP TWEET #3
As they do in Israel, Trump is arbitrarily detaining political prisoners who have committed no crime.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 26, 2025
None of us are free so long as this is allowed. https://t.co/6EmA3AVQvz
@codepinkalert
Senator Tammy Baldwin just walked out of a student safety hearing, yet said NOTHING about students being abducted for speaking out against genocide. This is dystopian. This is shameful. Where are our elected officials when students are being SNATCHED for using their voices?♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
UPDATE: Tomorrow, we'll be going to the Senate Ethics Committee to file a complaint against Tom Cotton for falsely suggesting that CODEPINK is funded by the Chinese Communist Party in an intelligence hearing yesterday. Help demand the Ethics Committee hold him accountable for his lies at codepink dot org slash tomcotton (in bio)♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Senator Ted Cruz’s aide assaults a peaceful protesters asking why Cruz supports Mike Huckabee, a nominee who has denied the existence of Palestinians and backs illegal settlements. We were there to demand answers on U.S. support for genocide in Gaza, and instead we got shoved—twice. This is the People’s House. We will not be silenced!♬ original sound - CODEPINK