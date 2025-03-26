Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of March 24, 2025

Excerpt from "Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing on Global Threats Turns into a McCarthy Hearing of Lies about CODEPINK" by Colonel (Ret) Ann Wright

This week, CODEPINK activists disrupted Senate Intelligence Hearing on Global Threats with a clear message: the greatest threat to global security is Israel. In response, Senator Tom Cotton libelously asserted that CODEPINK was funded by "Communist China." 

Demand Accountability from Senator Tom Cotton!

Episode 293: The Root of Happiness: A Conversation with Stephanie Harrison: In this episode, our Local Peace Economy coordinator Marie Goodwin speaks with Stephanie Harrison, author of A New Happy: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong. Why do we rely on concepts like fame, wealth, and power, all individual attainments, as the basis of happiness? What if that idea is based on a lie? The War Economy keeps us all grinding away, seeking safety and comfort in isolation, promising happiness and enoughness when we consume and produce goods and services for money. But the Peace Economy knows that happiness is something you experience while giving your gifts to others, establishing an interconnected net of interdependence with your community.

On Third World Feminism and the Liberation of Palestine: Educational Webinar

Local Peace Economy Gathering | March 26, 2025

How Elon Could Actually Cut the Budget (if he's serious)

Senator Tammy Baldwin just walked out of a student safety hearing, yet said NOTHING about students being abducted for speaking out against genocide. This is dystopian. This is shameful. Where are our elected officials when students are being SNATCHED for using their voices?

UPDATE: Tomorrow, we'll be going to the Senate Ethics Committee to file a complaint against Tom Cotton for falsely suggesting that CODEPINK is funded by the Chinese Communist Party in an intelligence hearing yesterday. Help demand the Ethics Committee hold him accountable for his lies at codepink dot org slash tomcotton (in bio)

Senator Ted Cruz’s aide assaults a peaceful protesters asking why Cruz supports Mike Huckabee, a nominee who has denied the existence of Palestinians and backs illegal settlements. We were there to demand answers on U.S. support for genocide in Gaza, and instead we got shoved—twice. This is the People’s House. We will not be silenced!

