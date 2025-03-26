Check out our activities for the Week of March 24, 2025

RADIO

Episode 293: The Root of Happiness: A Conversation with Stephanie Harrison: In this episode, our Local Peace Economy coordinator Marie Goodwin speaks with Stephanie Harrison, author of A New Happy: Getting Happiness Right in a World That's Got It Wrong. Why do we rely on concepts like fame, wealth, and power, all individual attainments, as the basis of happiness? What if that idea is based on a lie? The War Economy keeps us all grinding away, seeking safety and comfort in isolation, promising happiness and enoughness when we consume and produce goods and services for money. But the Peace Economy knows that happiness is something you experience while giving your gifts to others, establishing an interconnected net of interdependence with your community.