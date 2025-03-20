CODEPINK Disrupts "Intelligence" Hearing; Tom Cotton LIES
25 March 2025

Upper Hudson Valley CODEPINK to Join Emergency Protest Calling for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
20 March 2025

"Don't Harmonize with Genocide!" Bay Area Peace Activists Call for Call for a Cultural Boycott of the Israeli Philharmonic
20 March 2025

UTLA Urges LAUSD to Drop the ADL & Oppose AB 1468 to Police Ethnic Studies
20 March 2025