March 26, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga

CODEPINK and U.S. Students to Take Action on Palestine in Congress; Demand Change

Washington, D.C. — CODEPINK, along with concerned students, will gather in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, March 27, at 9:00 AM in the Rayburn Cafeteria to raise their voices in opposition to U.S. support for Israel’s genocide and the repression of students speaking out behalf of Palestine. This gathering will allow students to meet with staffers from their respective representatives, with 15 meetings already set up.

The students will discuss key pieces of legislation, including the need to resume funding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, which could block weapons transfers to Israel.

“I am going to Congress because my government is committing a genocide in Gaza, and I cannot be silent as my fellow human beings are massacred, especially not while they are massacred in part by my own government,” explained high-school student Anabelle Wilson.

Students have been at the forefront of the fight for Palestinian freedom despite facing increasing repression for their activism. Over the past several months, Congress has held 14 hearings on antisemitism, often weaponized to silence campus activism, justify expulsions, and restrict free speech. In response, students are taking this opportunity to educate lawmakers and demand real change, standing firm in their commitment to justice and peace for Palestinians.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Adnaan Stumo

