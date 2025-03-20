FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 27, 2025

CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaint Against Senator Tom Cotton for False Accusations and Unethical Remarks

WASHINGTON — CODEPINK has formally filed an ethics complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee against Senator Tom Cotton for making defamatory and unethical remarks during the Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing on Global Threats on March 25, 2025. The complaint is directed at Cotton's false accusation that CODEPINK, a peace organization, is funded by “Communist China”.

During the hearing, Cotton, while presiding over the session with the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies, falsely claimed that CODEPINK was financially backed by the Chinese government. This statement came after CODEPINK activist Tighe Barry, who had been peacefully protesting the lack of discussion about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the hearing, was forcibly removed from the room by Capitol police.

As Barry was escorted out, Cotton maliciously labeled him a “CODEPINK lunatic funded by Communist China.” The Senator continued his attacks, even after CODEPINK Board Member Colonel (Ret.) Ann Wright, a former U.S. Army officer and diplomat, stood up in defense of the organization, denouncing the accusation. Wright, too, was arrested as Capitol police removed her from the hearing room.

Despite having no evidence to support his claims, Senator Cotton persisted in his accusations, stating, “The fact that Communist China funds CODEPINK... illustrates Director Gabbard’s point that China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are working together in greater concert than they ever had before.” These reckless remarks echo the dark and dangerous tactics of the McCarthy era, where unsubstantiated claims were used to vilify and discredit individuals and organizations.

CODEPINK has long been a vocal critic of U.S. foreign policy for over 20 years, advocating for peace and the redirection of military spending to domestic needs. The organization is funded primarily through grassroots donations from supporters across the United States, with no ties to foreign governments or entities. CODEPINK’s mission and activism have remained nonpartisan, with the goal of fostering peace and justice, regardless of the political landscape.

In the complaint, CODEPINK demands that Senator Cotton publicly recant his lies and issue an apology for the harm caused to the organization and its supporters. The organization stresses that such inflammatory and baseless accusations only serve to undermine the integrity of public discourse and threaten the safety and well-being of activists and citizens speaking out for peace.

As of now, CODEPINK has also made an official complaint to Senator Cotton’s office staff, urging him to correct his remarks and cease his unfounded attacks against the organization.

