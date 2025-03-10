Disturbing reports are in: the US has been quietly deporting hundreds of Asian immigrants to Central America under cruel and inhumane conditions. Families, including children and pregnant women, have been left stranded with no access to phones, passports, or legal counsel in countries they are not familiar with, often not even knowing what country they’re in. We are calling on you to ask: Congress, where is your outrage? Why are you not investigating these acts of atrocity being committed with our tax dollars?

Many of the immigrants being targeted have fled violence and economic hardship. They traveled thousands of miles seeking protection, only to be sent to countries where they face new risks, including violence and a lack of resources. Just last month, over 300 Asian immigrants were sent to Panama and locked in hotel rooms guarded by police. Those refusing to return to their home country out of fear of persecution were sent to a remote camp in the Darien jungle for weeks on end with no way out. Others have been going door-to-door visiting embassies in Panama’s capital asking for assistance from other nations, with little to no avail.

For too long, Congress has remained complicit as immigrant communities have been targeted, separated, and deported under policies rooted in racism and fear. The deportation of immigrants to Central America is not only a violation of their rights but also a failure of the US government to uphold its moral and legal obligations. Families are being torn apart, lives are being destroyed, and members of Congress continue to stand aside and watch.

👉Ask Congress: Why Aren't You Investigating Inhumane Deportations?

The truth is, these deportations are part of a broader pattern of anti-immigrant policies that disproportionately target minority communities. Instead of addressing the root causes of migration or creating fair and humane immigration policies, the Trump administration has chosen to inflict suffering on vulnerable populations, all while using economic and political threats to coerce Central American countries to participate.

It’s not just Asian immigrants who have been affected. Immigrants from Latin America have been widely targeted as well, with many being temporarily detained at Guantanamo Bay prison. Trump cited the use of the Alien Enemies Act — last used during WWII to intern Japanese Americans — to deport Venezuelans, and paid El Salvador $6 million to imprison them without due process. Recently, the administration has pivoted to target immigrant activists critical of the administration's policies, including Palestinian Mahmoud Khalil who was a lead negotiator for Columbia students during the pro-Palestine encampments. Clearly, the administration is using fear to stop people from speaking out against it — and when fear isn’t enough, they resort to force. This is cold, hard fascism exposed in broad daylight, and a clear violation of human rights and constitutional freedoms.

Members of Congress claim to stand for justice and human rights, but words not followed by action are empty. Instead of demanding accountability, launching investigations, and putting an end to discriminatory immigration practices, they choose to protect their own self interests. The time for silence is over. We can and must take action to protect the rights of all people.

👉 Congress, Why Are You Not Protecting Human Life? Where Is Your Outrage?

Peace and solidarity,

Megan, Jodie, and the CODEPINK Team

Read US Militarism and the Sexual Colonization of Women.

Watch our most recent report back webinar: Ruijin, China: Exploring the Red Capital.

Take further action: