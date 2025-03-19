It’s the old broken clock analogy.

Even someone as dangerous as Trump can see it’s time to stop the carnage in Ukraine before that war goes nuclear.

With Britain’s Prime Minister boarding a nuclear sub to shake a fist at Russia, there’s no telling where the Ukraine-Russia war will lead. That’s unless someone steps on the brakes before western European nations conduct air and sea patrols that lead to troop deployments.

The mainstream media in the U.S. is largely responsible for shifting the public opinion on war and peace. We've been collecting petition signatures to Rachel Maddow and MSNBC to platform more voices that support peace in Ukraine. Now, you can pitch Medea and other peace-minded people straight to MSNBC!



Help pitch peace to MSNBC and Maddow!

Some more updates on Ukraine: Ukraine and Russia agreed on March 18th to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for one month, although both sides accuse each other of violating the ceasefire

As for a broader ceasefire and peace deal, talks began in Saudi Arabia on March 23, and are continuing, with U.S.mediators shuttling between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Putin wants Ukraine’s troops out of the Russian coal-mining region of Kursk – this after the Ukrainian army seized part of the region last August–and he wants Crimea and four occupied oblasts to officially become part of Russia.Putin also insists, as he has all along, that Ukraine not be allowed into NATO, a nuclear-armed alliance that practices “war games” to annihilate Russia.

Zelensky, on the other hand, wants Russia out of all of Ukraine’s pre-2014 territory, and European peacekeeping troops in Ukraine to guarantee its security, with a U.S. commitment to militarily support them if called on to do so.

Meanwhile, the Trump team is shuttling back and forth between Ukraine and Russia. After Trump and Putin made nice on the phone, Putin commissioned a flattering (Is that possible?) portrait of Trump and Tucker Carlson interviewed Trump golf-buddy-turned diplomat Steve Witkoff, who enraged neocons in both parties when he said the war in Ukraine was provoked.

Rachel Maddow doesn't need to have right wingers from the Trump Admin on her show — but she should have more people who understand the historical context of Ukraine and how the violence began. There's plenty of peace activists and experts who can go on her show if she wants to support peace in Ukraine.

Pitch peace activists to MSNBC so we can educate the public on Ukraine!

As negotiations begin, it's important for the public to be informed. The talks in Saudi Arabia are starting with negotiations for a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, to make it safe for Russian and Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports. Ukraine and Russia had a deal on the grain shipments, but Russia pulled out last year after Ukraine and the West continued to block Russian shipments of grains and fertilizers.

With political pundits agreeing Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, there’s pressure in the White House to make a deal– but with neocons in both parties in bed with weapons contractors, it will take a heavy lift on the part of the peace movement to end this war. And making sure the folks who tune into mainstream news like MSNBC are up to speed on the issue is critical — and they can't just be hearing from warmongers!

Tell MSNBC to have Medea on Maddow!

Onwards,

Marcy, Medea, Danaka & The Whole CODEPINK Team