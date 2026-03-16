Check out our activities for the Week of March 20, 2026

Excerpt from “The U.S. Bombs Kids So Palmer Luckey Can Have Nice Things" by Megan Russell
This weekend, a delegation of over 140 CODEPINKers will travel to Cuba as part of the Nuestra América Convoy, bringing 6,300 lbs of essential food and medicine!
Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
TOP ACTIONS
- Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell The Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!
- Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!
- Sign the petition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanding that FIFA move all World Cup 2026 matches out of the United States.
- Jon Stewart: Don't Be Used by War Mongers!
- Act Now — Bombs Are Falling! Demand Congress says NO to war on Iran!
- Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey: You won’t get away with profiting off human suffering!
- CODEPINK and Doctors Against Genocide demand a meeting with the American Medical Association! Stand Against Genocide!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- I Resigned in Opposition to the U.S. War on Iraq 23 Years Ago
- The U.S. Bombs Kids So Palmer Luckey Can Have Nice Things
- Trump Can’t Blockade Love: Why I’m Going to Cuba
- They don't want you to see this.
- Jon Stewart?!
- They won't get away with this
- CODEPINK Delegation Departs for Cuba Carrying Over 6000 Pounds of Humanitarian Aid
- Delegation of 140 Activists Departs Miami with Medical Aid for Cuba, Condemning U.S. Economic Siege
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up March 2026
RADIO
Episode 343: The Latest on U.S. Regime Change Attempts in Cuba and Iran: This week on CODEPINK Radio, host Ryan speaks with Digital Communications Manager Tim about their recent trip to Cuba, what they took away from it, and why the U.S. is hellbent on overthrowing the Cuban government. Then, they dive into the latest news surrounding the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
WEBINAR
Venezuela: Asymmetrical Negotiation in the Aftermath of January 3
WEBINAR
Breaking the Blockade: Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba
WEBINAR
LPE Gathering: Planting Seeds of Peace
TOP TWEET #1
🇨🇺 💗 We're getting ready to bring 6,300 pounds of crucial medical aid to Cuba.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 16, 2026
The supplies — valued at $433k — will be delivered on Friday by our delegation of over 140 people.
We refuse to let the U.S. government suffocate our Cuban brothers and sisters. Cuba is not alone! pic.twitter.com/xAhQugnVXh
TOP TWEET #2
Israel just bombed the largest natural gas field in the world.— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 18, 2026
The environmental fallout from this war will be felt for generations. https://t.co/fSgAqfmyAb
TOP TWEET #3
The U.S. can't blockade the sun. https://t.co/C7QG1muoFr— CODEPINK (@codepink) March 19, 2026
@codepinkalert
Trump says he can “take Cuba”after starving it of fuel for months. This is what economic warfare looks like: blackouts, hospitals shutting down, food rotting before it reaches people. And now, open threats of intervention. We’re not staying silent. On March 21, we stand with Cuba. 🇨🇺 ✊️♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
The US is manufacturing an energy crisis in Cuba and holding sitting deputy of the National Assembly Cilia Flores political prisoner in a jail cell. ▶️ Watch the full webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lxehLx2vVY ✍️ Sign the Statement of Solidarity with First Lady Cilia Flores: https://www.codepink.org/freecilia♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
🇨🇺 💗 We're flying to Cuba with a plane full of medical aid & delegates to support the Cuban people in the face of the heinous US blockade.♬ original sound - CODEPINK