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Check out our activities for the Week of March 20, 2026

Excerpt from “The U.S. Bombs Kids So Palmer Luckey Can Have Nice Things" by Megan Russell

Read it here!

This weekend, a delegation of over 140 CODEPINKers will travel to Cuba as part of the Nuestra América Convoy, bringing 6,300 lbs of essential food and medicine!

Tell Your Senators: No War on Cuba!

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BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 343: The Latest on U.S. Regime Change Attempts in Cuba and Iran: This week on CODEPINK Radio, host Ryan speaks with Digital Communications Manager Tim about their recent trip to Cuba, what they took away from it, and why the U.S. is hellbent on overthrowing the Cuban government. Then, they dive into the latest news surrounding the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

Venezuela: Asymmetrical Negotiation in the Aftermath of January 3

WEBINAR

Breaking the Blockade: Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba

WEBINAR

LPE Gathering: Planting Seeds of Peace

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@codepinkalert

Trump says he can “take Cuba”after starving it of fuel for months. This is what economic warfare looks like: blackouts, hospitals shutting down, food rotting before it reaches people. And now, open threats of intervention. We’re not staying silent. On March 21, we stand with Cuba. 🇨🇺 ✊️

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

The US is manufacturing an energy crisis in Cuba and holding sitting deputy of the National Assembly Cilia Flores political prisoner in a jail cell. ▶️ Watch the full webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lxehLx2vVY ✍️ Sign the Statement of Solidarity with First Lady Cilia Flores: https://www.codepink.org/freecilia

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

🇨🇺 💗 We're flying to Cuba with a plane full of medical aid & delegates to support the Cuban people in the face of the heinous US blockade.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK