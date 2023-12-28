Victory! Palestinian political prisoner Leqaa Kordia was just released after more than a year in ICE detention. Our sister is free due to the nonstop pressure from people like you, from our movement for justice and liberation! Together, we must continue fighting to free all political prisoners.

This week, two young Palestinian boys were released from an Israeli prison with shaved heads, appearing jaundiced and malnourished. They reminded me of Mohammed Ibrahim, the 15-year-old Palestinian-American boy who was detained for nine months without charge. They were just kids, with hobbies and dreams, before they were forced to spend months, if not years, in a crowded jail with the threat of beatings, rape, torture, starvation, and even death looming around every corner.

Many human rights organizations have published reports documenting the horrific conditions inside Israeli prisons. The International Committee of the Red Cross was one such organization that visited Palestinian detainees. But after the genocide began on October 7th, Israel banned the Red Cross from visiting Palestinians in Israeli prisons, a ban that has remained to this day, resulting in a complete lack of independent oversight of prison conditions and leaving Palestinians in Israeli prisons cut off from the world.

Join CODEPINK in the global campaign to tell the Red Cross to use its power to serve Palestinian and Lebanese prisoners!

Since October 7th, the situation in Palestine has deteriorated drastically, and now Israel is expanding its deadly campaign into Lebanon. One thing is clear: We cannot sit around and wait for Israel to do the right thing. Israel is genocidal to the core; the bloodshed that began with the 1948 Nakba continues in 2026, now spreading to the rest of the region. The Red Cross cannot simply wait to be allowed back inside Israeli prisons — they must fight for their right to be there, with us alongside them.

Sign this petition, which will be hand-delivered to the Red Cross headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland!

“Welcome to hell” — this is the foreboding greeting many Palestinian prisoners receive from guards upon arrival at Israeli prisons. Right now, over 11,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli detention, which is the highest number since the Second Intifada in 2000, and 300 of them are children. In Lebanon, we see Israel’s imperial violence escalating by the day, bombing cities and taking innocent people as prisoners. Israel relies on its prison system to separate families, to stifle resistance, and to suppress the growing revolution.

Why else would they go after kids? They're afraid of the new generations, afraid of children growing into leaders and inspiring others to fight for justice.

Our children do not deserve this terror. Our men and women do not deserve to be tortured, dehumanized, and isolated from their families. Israel demonstrates its depravity over and over, and we see it now with their brazen killing in South Lebanon, in the Gaza Strip, and in Iran. We see it with their closing of the mosque of Al-Aqsa during the holy month of Ramadan, depriving Muslims of their fundamental right to worship.

Still, we must work to shine a light on what is yet unseen: Tens of thousands of Palestinians sit sequestered in Israeli prisons, their conditions largely unknown to the rest of the world. If the Red Cross were to resume its work with Palestinians in Israeli detention, the true brutality of the prison system would be exposed to the masses.

Let’s urge the Red Cross to do what they’ve done in years past — to fight for the dignity and humanity of our political prisoners.

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

👉 Here are more ways to engage:

👉 Reports on Israeli prison conditions:

Welcome to Hell: The Israeli Prison System as a Network of Torture Camps by B'Tselem

Living Hell: The Israeli Prison System as a Network of Torture Camps by B'Tselem

"We returned from hell": Palestinian journalists recount torture in Israeli prisons by Committee to Protect Journalists

UN Committee against Torture publishes findings on Albania, Argentina, Bahrain and Israel

PS: Sign our letter to Jon Stewart asking him to stand firm in his anti-war stance and not be used as a tool for war criminals.