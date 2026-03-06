FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | CODEPINK | [email protected]

PRESS CONFERENCE: Delegation of 140 Activists Departs Miami with Medical Aid for Cuba, Condemning U.S. Economic Siege

MIAMI, FL — March 20, 2026 — On Friday morning, 140 people from across the United States will depart Miami for Havana as part of the international Nuestra América Convoy, delivering humanitarian aid to Cuba and protesting U.S. policies that are deliberately creating an economic crisis on the island.

WHAT: Press availability before departure

WHEN: Friday, March 20, 2026 — 10:00 AM

WHERE: Miami International Airport, Terminal G departures, across from Dunkin’ Donuts

SPEAKERS:

Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK Co-founder

Brenda Lopez, Global Health Partners

Danny Valdes, founder, Cuban Americans for Cuba

**If you are unable to attend in person, you can watch the press conference here**

This delegation, organized by the peace group CODEPINK in collaboration with Progressive International, Cuban Americans for Cuba, and other partners, includes doctors, lawyers, union leaders, professors, social media influencers, and community organizers from across the country.

The delegation will carry 6,300 pounds of urgently needed medicines and medical supplies, including neonatal equipment, analgesics, catheters, and other critical hospital materials for Cuban clinics and hospitals struggling with severe shortages. The supplies—valued at $433,000—were collected by Global Health Partners.

The March 20 delegation is part of a broader international effort organized by Progressive International. Hundreds of activists from Latin America, the United States, Canada, and Europe will converge in Havana on March 21 to denounce the U.S. policy of cutting off fuel shipments to Cuba and tightening the decades-long blockade.

“You cannot claim to care about human rights while deliberately depriving a country of fuel, medicine, and basic economic lifelines,” said Medea Benjamin of CODEPINK. “We refuse to stand by while our government carries out a depraved policy of economic warfare.”

The convoy represents a growing international outcry against U.S. policies that amount to collective punishment of the Cuban population. Delegates hope the action will draw attention to the humanitarian consequences of the blockade and build momentum for ending the economic siege.

“As a Cuban American, I’m sick and tired of politicians like Marco Rubio, Maria Salazar, and Carlos Gimenez claiming to act in my name while they push mass starvation on the Cuban people. We want a relationship based on respect and mutual prosperity between the two places we call home,” said Danny Valdes, founder of Cuban Americans for Cuba.

For more information, please contact Melissa at [email protected].

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