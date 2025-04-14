Check out our activities for the Week of April 14, 2025

RADIO

Episode 296 : Project Esther’s War on Dissent: In the first half of this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd is joined by Brooke Lober and Barry Trachtenberg of Jewish Voice for Peace. Together, they unpack Project Esther, the Heritage Foundation’s troubling blueprint to suppress dissent and promote a Christian Zionist agenda across the country. In the second half, we turn to Los Angeles, where local activists testify before the school board, calling for an end to its partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. We also hear from Erik Sperling, executive director of Just Foreign Policy, and Dr. Aisha Jumaan, founder of the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, who speak out on Trump’s undeclared war on Yemen and the ongoing congressional efforts to bring it to an end.