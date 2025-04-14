Check out our activities for the Week of April 14, 2025

Quote from our latest Earth Month webinar, "Disarming Earth Day: Nuclearization, New Cold War, & Creating Peace Ft Vijay Prashad, Ann Wright..."
This week, volunteer organizers from CODEPINK Dallas tabled at a local Earth Day event, joining wider action to unite the climate justice and anti-war movements. To learn more about how you can get involved this Earth Day, read here:
Earth Day 2025: Disarm Earth Day!
- #EarthDay2025: Disarm Earth Day!
- Zurich Insurance: Cut Ties with Maersk!
- 30-Day Challenge for Palestine: Build Toward Nakba Day
- Tell the IAEP to condemn the massacre of first responders in Gaza!
- Tell Bad Bunny: Drop GlobalX and say no to companies that collaborate with ICE
- Tell the AAMC: Speak up! Call for the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya!
- Tell UCSF: Reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya!
- Tell MSNBC To Have Voices for Peace on Maddow!
- Ask Congress: Where Is Your Outrage? Why Are You Not Investigating the Inhumane Deportations?
- ICE has no place in our neighborhoods! - Toolkit
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
- After Freedom from U.S. Nuclear Weapons for 18 years, U.K. Activists Are Challenging the Return of U.S. Nuclear Weapons with a Two-Week Encampment at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath
- CODEPINK Calls For an End to the Militarization of Our Border
- Bay Area CODEPINK to Hold No Taxes for Genocide Tax Day Rally
- The worst insurance policy...
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up April, 2025
CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!
AIPAC, Hands Off! CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party
Disarming Earth Day: Nuclearization, New Cold War, & Creating Peace Ft Vijay Prashad, Ann Wright...
Report Back From China: Public Spaces, Daily Life, & Hope
Manufacturing consent for genocide.— CODEPINK (@codepink) April 13, 2025
We will never forget it. https://t.co/Gdj6jVxtzR
April 17, 2025
April 15, 2025
@codepinkalert Today is Day 1 of our 30 Days of Action for Palestine! 🇵🇸 Today's challenge is to record a 30-second video committing to join the challenge! 💗 Tell us why you're joining 💗 Tag 3 friends 💗 Use #30DaysForPalestine and tag @codepinkalert! More info: https://www.codepink.org/30_days_nakba I tag: @andyshallal @oliviadinucci ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Being anti-Zionist is is not antisemitic. It’s anti-violence, anti-colonialism, and anti-genocide. Palestinians are Semitic people, too, and resisting Zionist occupation is not about religion, it’s about liberation. From Gaza to the streets, our fight is against injustice, and our solidarity is rooted in love, resistance, and the shared humanity of all oppressed people.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
When Medea's partner, Tighe, wore a shirt that said ‘Intifada’ while gardening in D.C., a neighbor accused him of promoting violence. Medea asked Palestinian activist Issa Amro what it really means...♬ original sound - CODEPINK