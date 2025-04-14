Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of April 14, 2025

Quote from our latest Earth Month webinar, "Disarming Earth Day: Nuclearization, New Cold War, & Creating Peace Ft Vijay Prashad, Ann Wright..."

Watch it here

This week, volunteer organizers from CODEPINK Dallas tabled at a local Earth Day event, joining wider action to unite the climate justice and anti-war movements. To learn more about how you can get involved this Earth Day, read here:

Earth Day 2025: Disarm Earth Day!

TOP ACTIONS

 

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

NEW JOB ALERT

CODEPINK is seeking a passionate and energetic Campaign Lead to facilitate our work on Palestine and the SWANA region. Click here to learn more and apply!

RADIO

Episode 296: Project Esther’s War on Dissent: In the first half of this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Marcy Winograd is joined by Brooke Lober and Barry Trachtenberg of Jewish Voice for Peace. Together, they unpack Project Esther, the Heritage Foundation’s troubling blueprint to suppress dissent and promote a Christian Zionist agenda across the country. In the second half, we turn to Los Angeles, where local activists testify before the school board, calling for an end to its partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. We also hear from Erik Sperling, executive director of Just Foreign Policy, and Dr. Aisha Jumaan, founder of the Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation, who speak out on Trump’s undeclared war on Yemen and the ongoing congressional efforts to bring it to an end.

WEBINAR

AIPAC, Hands Off! CODEPINK Congress Capitol Calling Party

WEBINAR

Disarming Earth Day: Nuclearization, New Cold War, & Creating Peace Ft Vijay Prashad, Ann Wright...

WEBINAR

Report Back From China: Public Spaces, Daily Life, & Hope

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert Today is Day 1 of our 30 Days of Action for Palestine! 🇵🇸 Today's challenge is to record a 30-second video committing to join the challenge! 💗 Tell us why you're joining 💗 Tag 3 friends 💗 Use #30DaysForPalestine and tag @codepinkalert! More info: https://www.codepink.org/30_days_nakba I tag: @andyshallal @oliviadinucci ♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Being anti-Zionist is is not antisemitic. It’s anti-violence, anti-colonialism, and anti-genocide. Palestinians are Semitic people, too, and resisting Zionist occupation is not about religion, it’s about liberation. From Gaza to the streets, our fight is against injustice, and our solidarity is rooted in love, resistance, and the shared humanity of all oppressed people.

When Medea's partner, Tighe, wore a shirt that said ‘Intifada’ while gardening in D.C., a neighbor accused him of promoting violence. Medea asked Palestinian activist Issa Amro what it really means...

