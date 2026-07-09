Over the weekend, the U.S. launched several strikes on Iran, one of which targeted a nuclear power plant. Since the U.S. reignited the war after a not-so-peaceful ceasefire period, over 50 Iranians have been killed, with hundreds more wounded. In retaliation, Iran has targeted U.S. bases in the region, killing three U.S. soldiers in Jordan, with many more expected to be injured.

The U.S. is escalating — and the American public deserves answers. Why hasn't the Pentagon had a press briefing since May 5th? Why has there been zero transparency about this war? After all, the Pentagon is requesting a war budget of $1.5 trillion for next year.

Earlier this week, CNN reported on the Pentagon's "effort to control information, limit access and avoid difficult questions about the war." It appears CNN may now be more movable than ever to press the Pentagon and Pete Hegseth on this illegal war and the war crimes that the U.S. has committed, specifically the Minab school bombing.

CNN covered our disruption of Pete Hegseth's hearing this week! Watch it here!

During a recent Fox News interview, President Trump was asked about the school bombing. He then began to call the pictures of the devastation "AI." If Trump's friends at Fox News can pose the question, then CNN most certainly can too.

Tell CNN to keep the pressure on the Pentagon in demanding accountability for the 150+ schoolchildren killed in the Minab school bombing.

News & Analysis

👉🏼 The Trump administration's fight to criminalize peace organizations represents a new front in the propaganda war. Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a summit on "political terrorism," where he introduced a report on organizations and individuals that have been active in the fight for Cuban self-determination. He claimed that left-wing movements inside the U.S. can be traced back to Cuba. Trump also held a national address last week in which he released documents that "prove" that China meddled in the 2020 presidential elections. Attacking critics of capitalism and imperialism and framing domestic opposition to U.S. government policy as the result of foreign meddling is not new. It's McCarthyism in the 21st century. Supporting justice and liberation is not a crime.

👉🏼 The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger has been put on pause by the judge overseeing a case brought by a coalition of 12 states challenging the deal. Rob Bonta, Attorney General of California, said: "This is a critical first win in our case to ensure this megamerger never sees the light of day." This is a win not just for the antitrust movement, but for the Palestine movement as well, as it is a direct challenge to the Zionist billionaire father and son duo, Larry and David Ellison, who have made clear their commitment to disseminating pro-Israel propaganda.

Personal Note From Jenin

For a year now, I've been hearing from my family in Jordan that the bomb sirens are constant. My family in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates have recently experienced the same. It's interesting because, though they technically aren't in an active war zone, my family is under constant threat due to the presence of U.S. bases occupying their countries. All over the region, U.S. imperialism is threatening civilians who have nothing to do with this war.

When I hear sirens in the air here in the U.S., it's usually because there's a really bad storm or tornado. It's never because of bombs. While our tax money goes to killing and endangering innocent people abroad, we in the U.S. do not experience the horrors of war, instead worrying about things that seem so trivial in the grand scheme of things.

It makes me think a lot about the privilege of where someone is born and how that privilege isn't earned. It's taken at the expense of people's peace and livelihoods. Our comfort is not permanent and can leave us the second the talons of U.S.-Israeli violence lose grip. My family has become accustomed to war, and that's not normal. I pray that those in power who deem the lives of people like my family's frivolous with their reckless, senseless wars are held accountable.

Until liberation,

Further Reading

👉🏼Read "The Pentagon avoids questions as the US war with Iran escalates" by CNN

👉🏼Read "State Department Alleges Cuba Infiltrated U.S. Politics Through Left-Wing Groups" by Democracy Now



👉🏼Read "Judge Pauses Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger" by Variety

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