Check out our activities for the Week of June 30, 2025

Excerpt from "What July 5th Taught Me That July 4th Never Did" by Michelle Ellner

Rep. Andy Ogles wants to deport Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim elected official, for being a democratic socialist so this week, CODEPINK went to his office to get some answers.

No War on Iran Rapid Response Toolkit

 

Episode 307: Resistance to US Empire: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss efforts on Capitol Hill to stop further US military involvement in Iran and expose the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a dangerous front for the Israeli military. David Swanson, executive director of World Beyond War, and Ann Wright, board member of CODEPINK, share their participation in European protests to shut down Ramstein Air Base and denounce NATO as a warfare alliance raiding public treasuries. In the second half of the podcast, we hear segments from Danny Haiphong's Left Lens podcast featuring Mohammad Marandi, professor at the University of Tehran, and Ali Abunimah, executive director of the Electronic Intifada.

Humanity Rises: A Webinar by CODEPINK Windsor

Manufacturing Enemies: The US Government's Target of Asian Americans

WTF: Panama's Protests Add "Yankees Go Home" to their Demands for Social Justice

Zohran Mamdani’s historic win in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor didn’t just shake the political establishment, it unleashed a flood of racist, Islamophobic hate. From Trump calling him a “100% communist lunatic” to members of Congress demanding his deportation (despite his U.S. citizenship), this isn’t just about Mamdani. It’s about all of us who believe in justice, equal rights, and a politics free from bigotry.

We rallied today to say HELL NO to the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” because there’s nothing beautiful about stripping working people of food, housing, and Medicaid just to fund genocide in Gaza and pad the Pentagon’s pockets. There is enough money for healthcare, housing, and education. The problem is that it’s being used to kill, not care. No more war budgets. No more blood for billionaires. Fund life, not death.

Congress is debating a “Big Beautiful Bill” that would: • Strip 16 million of healthcare • Slash SNAP by 30% (the deepest anti-hunger cuts in U.S. history) • Rip the Child Tax Credit from 17 million kids • Force Medicaid recipients to “work” for survival • Funnel even more money to war. Over $1 TRILLION for the Pentagon! All while handing tax cuts to billionaires and weapons manufacturers. This bill is not beautiful. It’s brutal! We need to tax the rich, defund war, and fund life. KILL THIS BILL.

