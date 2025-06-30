Check out our activities for the Week of June 30, 2025

RADIO

In this episode of CODEPINK Radio , host Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss efforts on Capitol Hill

to stop further US military involvement in Iran and expose the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a dangerous

front for the Israeli military. David Swanson, executive director of World Beyond War, and Ann Wright, board member

of CODEPINK, share their participation in European protests to shut down Ramstein Air Base and denounce NATO

as a warfare alliance raiding public treasuries. In the second half of the podcast, we hear segments from Danny Haiphong's Left Lens

podcast featuring Mohammad Marandi, professor at the University of Tehran, and Ali Abunimah, executive director of the Electronic Intifada.