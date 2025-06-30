Check out our activities for the Week of June 30, 2025

Excerpt from "What July 5th Taught Me That July 4th Never Did" by Michelle Ellner
Rep. Andy Ogles wants to deport Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim elected official, for being a democratic socialist — so this week, CODEPINK went to his office to get some answers.
TOP ACTIONS
- Uplift the Truth: 10 Points the Mainstream Media Needs to Cover
- HarperCollins: Uplift Peace, Not Genocide!
- Demand NYT Report on Israel’s Crimes! No War With Iran!
- Tell Maersk: Stop F-35 Shipments to Israel!
- Tell Trump & Congress to cut the $1 trillion War Budget!
- Tell Elbridge Colby: Nuclear war is never an option! Demilitarize the Pacific!
- Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School 2025
- Join the Fast to Feed Gaza!
- Check out CODEPINK Events!
TOOLKITS ⭐⭐⭐
No War on Iran Rapid Response Toolkit
BLOGS, WINS & NEWS
- The Big Beautiful Bill is a Big Ugly Disaster for the People and the Planet
- Sonoma County Residents Rally to Demand the Closure of General Dynamics
- 10 things the media isn’t telling you...
- What July 5th Taught Me That July 4th Never Did
- RAF Akrotiri turns 70: What we can learn from seven decades of imperialist violence from the British military base on Cyprus.
- Panamá Rises: Sovereignty, Strikes and the Shadow of U.S. Power
- California Legislation Designed to Protect Israeli Apartheid and Genocide
- Two CODEPINK Dallas Peace Activists Near 40th Day Fasting for Gaza
- Coachella Valley CODEPINK to Honor Children Killed in the Genocide in Gaza with Silent Vigil
- "NO MORE WARS" CODEPINK Coachella Valley Sends Message On Monterrey Overpass in Palm Desert
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May, 2025
RADIO
WEBINAR
Humanity Rises: A Webinar by CODEPINK Windsor
WEBINAR
Manufacturing Enemies: The US Government's Target of Asian Americans
WEBINAR
WTF: Panama's Protests Add "Yankees Go Home" to their Demands for Social Justice
TOP TWEET #1
June 30, 2025
TOP TWEET #2
US sanctions are a weapon of hybrid warfare, using the suffering of working people to enact its imperialist agenda.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 1, 2025
NO TO US SANCTIONS pic.twitter.com/00Lpul5KzV
TOP TWEET #3
“Don’t be surprised if you start seeing U.S. citizens there.”— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 2, 2025
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib sounds the alarm: ICE funding is skyrocketing, private detention centers are reopening, and due process is being shredded, especially for immigrant families and children. pic.twitter.com/LYkBdsXKGN
@codepinkalert
Zohran Mamdani’s historic win in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor didn’t just shake the political establishment, it unleashed a flood of racist, Islamophobic hate. From Trump calling him a “100% communist lunatic” to members of Congress demanding his deportation (despite his U.S. citizenship), this isn’t just about Mamdani. It’s about all of us who believe in justice, equal rights, and a politics free from bigotry.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
We rallied today to say HELL NO to the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” because there’s nothing beautiful about stripping working people of food, housing, and Medicaid just to fund genocide in Gaza and pad the Pentagon’s pockets. There is enough money for healthcare, housing, and education. The problem is that it’s being used to kill, not care. No more war budgets. No more blood for billionaires. Fund life, not death.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert
Congress is debating a “Big Beautiful Bill” that would: • Strip 16 million of healthcare • Slash SNAP by 30% (the deepest anti-hunger cuts in U.S. history) • Rip the Child Tax Credit from 17 million kids • Force Medicaid recipients to “work” for survival • Funnel even more money to war. Over $1 TRILLION for the Pentagon! All while handing tax cuts to billionaires and weapons manufacturers. This bill is not beautiful. It’s brutal! We need to tax the rich, defund war, and fund life. KILL THIS BILL.♬ original sound - CODEPINK