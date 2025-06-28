FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 2, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Peace activists to Hold Rally Demanding General Dynamics Out of Sonoma County

HEALDSBURG, California – Peace activists and community organizers will rally at the Healdsburg Farmers Market (A W Matheson St.) on Saturday to expose General Dynamics’ role in arming genocide in Gaza and enabling ICE’s brutal family separations. The action—just two blocks from the company’s local facility—will feature speakers, banners, and outreach to demand that the weapons giant leave Sonoma County.

Action Details:

WHEN: July 5th, 10:00 am PT

WHERE: Healdsburg Farmers Market, A W Matheson St., Healdsburg, CA

"General Dynamics continues to profit off of genocide, family separation, and U.S. imperialism. Shut down General Dynamics!" said MT, Sonoma County for Palestine

General Dynamics is the 5th largest weapons manufacturer in the world. The company has made historic profits from the genocide of Gazans and is simultaneously one of the top profiteers off of ICE and border surveillance in the U.S. General Dynamics is one of the main contractors listed on a $2 billion sale of over 35 thousand bomb bodies and four thousand “Penetrator” warheads to Israel last February. It also provided services in enforcing the Trump administration’s family separation policy at the U.S.–Mexico border. As part of this policy, 5,500 children were forcibly separated from their families, some 1,400 of whom have not been reunited with their family members as of 2024. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol selected General Dynamics as one of the three companies that will modernize and expand its surveillance tower systems during 2024-2038.

"A company profiting from killing children in Gaza and around the world right in our community? No thank you! General Dynamics-- get out of Sonoma County, or change your business model!" Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Sonoma County organizer.

General Dynamics is making a killing off of killing and terror, netting $3.8 billion in 2024, up 14 percent from 2023.

For more information, please contact Cynthia at [email protected].

