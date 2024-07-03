FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 1, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Coachella Valley CODEPINK to Hold Silent Vigil Honoring Gaza’s Children Killed in Israeli Ongoing Genocide Campaign

PALM SPRINGS, CA — On July 3, 2024, at 6:30 PM PT, Coachella Valley CODEPINK will hold a silent vigil under the iconic Marilyn Monroe statue in downtown Palm Springs to honor the thousands of children killed in Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. The event coincides with Village Fest, a street fair that draws locals and tourists alike, and takes place on the eve of Independence Day, as a reminder of the genocide being funded by U.S. tax dollars.

Event Details:

Date: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM PT

6:30 PM PT Location: Marilyn Monroe Statue (Belardo Rd & Museum Way), Palm Springs

Over 100 photographs and stories of Palestinian child victims will be displayed, bearing witness to the devastating toll of the genocide. Human rights organizations have estimated that tens of thousands of children have been killed—a number many believe is underreported.

“As Americans prepare to celebrate freedom, we must confront the reality that our government is bankrolling the oppression and slaughter of an entire people,” said Coachella Valley CODEPINK. “These children are more than statistics—they had names, dreams, and futures stolen from them. We gather in silence to honor their memory and demand an end to U.S. complicity in this genocide.”

For more information, please contact Jake M. or Alba P. at [email protected].

###