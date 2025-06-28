CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaints Against Rep. Gill (TX-26) and Senator Grassley (IA)
27 June 2025

Peace Activists Block Entrance to Comptroller DiNapoli's Office; Demand Divestment from Israel
26 June 2025

Statement Condemning U.S. Bombing of Iran
21 June 2025

"NO WAR WITH IRAN" Bay Area Peace Activists to Hold March and Rally in San Francisco
18 June 2025