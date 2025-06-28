FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 28, 2025

“IRAQ THEN, IRAN NOW," CODEPINK Coachella Valley Unfurls Two Banners Over Monterrey Express

PALM DESERT – Peace activists with CODEPINK Coachella Valley hung two big banners on the Monterrey overpass in Palm Desert, California. One banner read "Iraq then, Iran now," and the other "NO MORE WARS."

The group’s purpose was to call attention to the warmongering with Iran, and the similarities between the lies told that led up to the senseless war with Iraq that U.S. leaders forced the country into more than two decades ago. This specific overpass was chosen because it is one of the busiest streets in the valley, and because it also overlooks the part of the 10 freeway with the most traffic in the area.

“The U.S. supported Israel’s escalating attacks against Iran, risking another unconstitutional war without congressional approval. We demand an immediate end to unprovoked attacks in the Middle East and a renewed focus on diplomacy to stop the violence, including an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” explained Alva, a Coachella Valley peace activist.

The Iraq War resulted in over 4,500 American troop deaths and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilian casualties; this must not be repeated,” she continued.

A majority of Americans opposed the recent airstrikes on Iran and reject the push for war. People across the country are mobilized to stop this dangerous escalation, which threatens to plunge the Middle East into a catastrophic war, killing millions, destroying vital infrastructure, and worsening the climate crisis. Activists are hoping the current ceasefire remains unbroken.

