July 2, 2025

CODEPINK Dallas Nears Completion of 40-Day Fast in Solidarity with Gaza, Demands Immediate Aid and End to U.S. Weapons for Israel

DALLAS – Members of CODEPINK Dallas are on Day 39 of a 40-day fast, standing in solidarity with Palestinians enduring starvation under siege in Gaza. The fast, which began on May 22 in collaboration with Veterans For Peace (VFP), calls for:

Immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza under UN authority

An end to U.S. weapons support for Israel—NOW

Two CODEPINK Dallas activists have committed to the full 40-day fast, while others are participating in a "chain fast," taking turns to cover the duration collectively. The action highlights Israel’s devastating policies in Gaza, including relentless bombing and the deliberate starvation of civilians.

Rev. Diane Baker (pictured right), a Dallas Peace Center Lifetime Achievement awardee and longtime activist, is among the fasters. Rev. Baker previously joined the 2009 Gaza Freedom March led by CODEPINK and an 11-day fast in Cairo to protest the blockade.

As the UN warns that 15,000 infants are at risk of death from famine and violence, CODEPINK Dallas declares: No more genocide. No more U.S. complicity.

