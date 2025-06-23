Check out our activities for the Week of June 23, 2025

Excerpt from "NATO’s 5% Pledge: An Obscene Betrayal of Global Needs" by Medea Benjamin
This week, CODEPINK Chicago took to the streets to say 'No War with Iran', and 'No Pride in Genocide!'
- “We Need More Angry Young Women” To End the Israeli Genocide of Gaza…And Fewer Angry, Old, White Politicians
- NATO’s 5% Pledge: An Obscene Betrayal of Global Needs
- How the US and Israel Used Rafael Grossi to Hijack the IAEA and Start a War on Iran
- As Israel Attacked Iran, a Multi-National Effort Continues to Bring the Last Three Madleen Sailors Out of Israeli Prison
- Trump’s War on Iran Is Illegal, Reckless—and Must Be Stopped
- They FAILED
- CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaints Against Rep. Gill (TX-26) and Senator Grassley (IA)
- Peace Activists Block Entrance to Comptroller DiNapoli's Office; Demand Divestment from Israel
- Statement Condemning U.S. Bombing of Iran
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up May, 2025
Summer School is BACK!
Humanity Rises: A Webinar by CODEPINK Windsor
Manufacturing Enemies: The US Government's Target of Asian Americans
WTF: Panama's Protests Add "Yankees Go Home" to their Demands for Social Justice
Since Israel and the US began the war on Iran, the US has been kidnapping Iranians in the US en masse.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 26, 2025
ICE is creating internment camps. https://t.co/e4koShrTrv
June 24, 2025
Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 71 people in Gaza since dawn.— CODEPINK (@codepink) June 26, 2025
This daily slaughter is made possible by the United States.
We need an arms embargo NOW!
New York rallies to welcome home Mahmoud Khalil after over 100 days in ICE detention. After months of mass mobilising to free Mahmoud, this is a victory for the movement for Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
We confronted Senator Ted Cruz about Israel starving Palestinian children. He had nothing to say, just like when Tucker Carlson asked him the population of Iran and he didn’t know. How do you cheer for war against a country you can’t even name, while ignoring genocide in Gaza? This is the ignorance guiding U.S. foreign policy.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Rep. Lisa McClain prays but her words ring hollow when she adds, “There are always two sides to the story.” Two sides? Saying “we’re all God’s children” means nothing if you won’t even speak out against Israel blocking food aid. You can’t use prayer to mask complicity.♬ original sound - CODEPINK