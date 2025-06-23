Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of June 23, 2025

Excerpt from "NATO’s 5% Pledge: An Obscene Betrayal of Global Needs" by Medea Benjamin

This week, CODEPINK Chicago took to the streets to say 'No War with Iran', and 'No Pride in Genocide!'

Demand NYT Report on Israel’s Crimes! No War With Iran!

No War on Iran Rapid Response Toolkit

 

Episode 306: War Is Not the Answer, Militarism Is Not the Answer: On this week's episode of CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK's West Coast Organizer Ryan Wentz introduces CODEPINK co-founders Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans, as they lead a conversation about US militarism, taken from our most recent CODEPINK summer school session.

Summer School is BACK! 

Join us for a transformative, summer-long online education series that will empower you to become a powerful advocate for antiwar activists for people and the planet! You'll gain in-depth knowledge and vital skills through bi-weekly classes to make a real impact.

Humanity Rises: A Webinar by CODEPINK Windsor

Manufacturing Enemies: The US Government's Target of Asian Americans

WTF: Panama's Protests Add "Yankees Go Home" to their Demands for Social Justice

New York rallies to welcome home Mahmoud Khalil after over 100 days in ICE detention. After months of mass mobilising to free Mahmoud, this is a victory for the movement for Palestine.

We confronted Senator Ted Cruz about Israel starving Palestinian children. He had nothing to say, just like when Tucker Carlson asked him the population of Iran and he didn’t know. How do you cheer for war against a country you can’t even name, while ignoring genocide in Gaza? This is the ignorance guiding U.S. foreign policy.

Rep. Lisa McClain prays but her words ring hollow when she adds, “There are always two sides to the story.” Two sides? Saying “we’re all God’s children” means nothing if you won’t even speak out against Israel blocking food aid. You can’t use prayer to mask complicity.

