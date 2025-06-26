FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Upper Hudson Valley CODEPINK and Extinction Rebellion Protested Comptroller DiNapoli’s Investments in Israeli Bonds

ALBANY – On Thursday, peace and environmental justice activists gathered outside NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office to protest his investment of city money into fossil fuels and Israeli bonds. The group demands an immediate divestment from the bonds that are directly contributing to the growing climate crisis and the genocide in Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has invested over $352 million in state retirement funds in Israel Bonds. These unrestricted loans directly finance Israel’s apartheid system, illegal settlements, and violence against Palestinians. Even after Israel began its genocide in Gaza, DiNapoli purchased another $100+ million in bonds, prioritizing political support for Israel over his duty to safeguard public workers’ retirement savings.

Israel Bonds are not only unethical—supporting displacement and killing—but also a poor financial choice, offering low returns and growing risks. DiNapoli’s actions betray the 1 million+ teachers, firefighters, and public employees relying on these funds.

