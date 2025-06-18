FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 27, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Files Ethics Complaints Against Senator Charles Grassley and Representative Jason Gill for False Accusations and Unethical Conduct

WASHINGTON – CODEPINK has officially filed ethics complaints with the Office of Congressional Conduct and the Senate Ethics Committee against Representative Brandon Gill (TX-26) and Senator Chuck Grassley (IA)for their unethical, libelous, and McCarthy-like statements made in congressional hearings and on their official government platforms.

On June 25, 2025, Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26), during the "Rising Threat: America's Battle Against Antisemitic Terror," House hearing on anti-Semitism, attempted to misconstrue CODEPINK’s antiwar activism as antisemitic. While making this false connection, Gill falsely claimed as fact that CODEPINK is "a group that is connected to the CCP.".

On April 16, 2025 Grassley publicly stated on his social media accounts that, “Not only r activist groups Code Pink&The People's Forum a menace to the ppl’s bizness they’re also mouthpieces of the Chinese Communist Party who masquerade as activists,” as well as many other assertions a his letter DOJ and FBI stating that CODEPINK is paid off by and represents a foreign government.

CODEPINK has repeatedly emphasized that it is funded exclusively by individuals and foundations and operates without influence or support from any foreign entity.

In contrast, CODEPINK points out the routine and well-documented foreign lobbying and financial contributions received by hundreds of members of Congress, including Rep. Luna, from foreign interest groups such as the Israel lobby.

“These statements are not only false and defamatory—they represent a dangerous effort to suppress peaceful dissent and vilify grassroots activism,” said CODEPINK spokesperson. “We have repeatedly and publicly clarified that China or any foreign government does not fund CODEPINK, nor do we have any contact with the Chinese Communist Party.”

As elected officials, Senators and Representatives are responsible for upholding the truth and not using their positions to conduct smear campaigns against peaceful activists,” said CODEPINK. We call on the respective ethics bodies to hold Senator Grassley and Representative Gill accountable for their conduct.

For more information, please contact Melissa at [email protected]

###