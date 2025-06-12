FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2025

CODEPINK Condemns US Bombing of Iran

"Real security means diplomacy and peacemaking – not launching the country into more endless wars."

On Sunday morning local time, the United States bombed three of Iran’s nuclear sites. Despite a vast majority of Americans opposing US involvement in another war, the Trump Administration pulled the country into a dramatic escalation in the Middle East on behalf of Israel. CODEPINK condemns US strikes on Iran and calls on the US government to end all military intervention in Iran, halt support for Israeli strikes in the country, and return to the negotiating table with the Iranian government to achieve a nuclear deal.

This act by the Trump Administration demonstrates their commitment to the Netanyahu government in Israel over the interests of their own citizens. Public opinion was clear last week: Americans wanted nothing to do with going to war in Iran. The Trump administration has decided to ignore the will of the people and engage in acts of war against another sovereign country. Bombing nuclear sites risks massive environmental fallout that could be catastrophic. Not only has Trump escalated the war, but he’s invited attacks on US service people in the region, putting them at immediate risk. This is a disgrace and a violation of our national security. Real security means diplomacy and peacemaking – not launching the country into more endless wars.

President Trump claims that the strikes will hinder the nuclear capabilities of Iran – but no intelligence suggested Iran was going to develop nuclear weapons anytime soon. The United States had a comprehensive nuclear deal with Iran until 2018, when President Trump left the deal. Then, Trump returned to negotiating with the Iranians in bad faith – allowing Israel to bomb Tehran with US weapons right before negotiations were supposed to take place. The Trump Administration and the Netanyahu government have been setting the stage for a war with Iran for years. If they are truly concerned with nuclear weapons, they would commit to diplomacy with Iran and a plan to denuclearize. We remind the people: Israel has nuclear weapons, Iran does not.

Trump also made these strikes without approval from Congress. This is a direct violation of the Constitution, which clearly states that Congress is the only branch of government that can declare war—and these strikes represent nothing but a blatant act of war against Iran. We call on every American to resist this war on Iran, call for diplomacy, and ask their senators to support the Iran War Powers Resolution introduced by Tim Kaine in the Senate, and Tom Massie/Ro Khanna in the House.

Mere public opinion polls will not be enough to stop the US from entering another full-scale war. Find ways to take action and raise your voices against the US-Israel war on Iran.

