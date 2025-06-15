23 June 2025

by Medea Benjamin

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Trump administration bombed three nuclear sites in Iran—without congressional approval, without public support, and without any legal justification. This reckless, illegal escalation pulls the United States deeper into a war the American people do not want and never authorized.

This act of aggression has nothing to do with protecting U.S. interests. It’s a dangerous favor to the Netanyahu government—one that defies our Constitution, violates international law, and risks triggering a catastrophic regional war. It endangers U.S. troops, allies, and civilians throughout the Middle East. And it makes all of us less safe.

This is not about nuclear weapons. It’s about regime change. U.S. efforts to overthrow governments—from Iraq to Afghanistan to Libya—have brought nothing but devastation. Regime change fantasies ignore the sovereignty of nations and substitute military might for political solutions. Iran is a complex, populous country with a proud history of resisting foreign domination. Trying to overthrow its government would almost certainly plunge the region into deeper turmoil, with massive civilian suffering and global consequences.

Iran’s response could take many forms. While it has so far shown restraint in the face of repeated provocations, these bombings cross a dangerous line. Iran may retaliate by targeting U.S. military bases, ships, or diplomatic posts in Iraq, Syria, or the Persian Gulf. It could escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes—risking global economic shock. With public anger mounting, even moderate Iranian leaders may be sidelined by hardliners demanding revenge. These strikes could ignite a regional firestorm that spins out of anyone’s control.

President Trump claims the strikes were needed to cripple Iran’s nuclear capabilities. But the U.S. had a comprehensive nuclear deal with Iran—the JCPOA—until Trump tore it up in 2018. Since then, he’s sabotaged every diplomatic path, imposed brutal sanctions, and backed Israeli aggression, all while pretending to seek negotiations.

This war is not only illegal—it’s entirely unnecessary. The U.S. could have reached a diplomatic breakthrough, as Iran has shown willingness to return to compliance with the 2015 deal. The talks had international support and a clear path to de-escalation. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vehemently opposed any détente with Iran. Rather than resist Netanyahu’s obstruction, Trump followed his lead—greenlighting Israeli attacks and launching U.S. airstrikes that derailed diplomacy.

Recent polls show overwhelming opposition to war with Iran. The public doesn’t want another Iraq. They want diplomacy, not destruction. But Trump has defied the will of the people—and violated the Constitution—to drag the U.S. into yet another disastrous conflict.

And make no mistake: this isn’t just about Trump. It’s the result of a bipartisan failure to check militarism or hold Israel accountable. Israel is the only country in the region with nuclear weapons, and it continues to commit genocide in Gaza and violate international norms with impunity.

It’s time to flip the script. Real security comes not from bombs, but from diplomacy, cooperation, and adherence to international law. We must return to the negotiating table, revive the JCPOA, lift the sanctions strangling Iranian civilians, and stop arming Israel.

We must demand that Congress support the War Powers Resolutions introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine in the Senate and Reps Tom Massie and Ro Khanna in the House. These resolutions insist that Trump cannot attack Iran without congressional approval. They aren’t symbolic—they are a constitutional necessity. Congress, not the president, has the sole authority to declare war. Every member who claims to support democracy must vote to reclaim that power—now.

What else can we do? Organize. Protest. Speak out. Form broad movements of left and right to resist another senseless war.

We’ve seen where this road leads. Chaos, broken lives, more hatred—and a world creeping closer to nuclear catastrophe.

The time to stop it is now.