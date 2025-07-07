Check out our activities for the Week of July 7, 2025

Excerpt from "Stop Israel’s Dystopian “Humanitarian City” Plan—Before It’s Too Late" by Medea Benjamin
This week, CODEPINK LA had an amazing turnout for their peace walk on Venice Beach, demanding an end to the occupation and genocide of Palestinians.
Hundreds of police.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 10, 2025
Bikes. Fences. Sirens.
All to protect… a genocidal war criminal.
Netanyahu is staying at Blair House, not far from the White House and we’re here to say:
GET OUT.
You’re not welcome. pic.twitter.com/8SAGBUeXZi
Today, we visited the offices of the congressional leaders meeting with war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. We were harassed and corralled for simply for expressing that members of Congress should not meet with a war criminal and the US should not be arming Israel. The majority of Americans — regardless of party — want to stop sending weapons to Israel. Congress criminalizes those opposing genocide while the war criminals walk freely. Stop arming Israel. Arrest Netanyahu.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
🇵🇸 Yesterday, CODEPINK LA held a peace walk on the beach in Venice demanding an end to the genocide and freedom for Palestine.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Israel calls it a “humanitarian city.” We call it what it is: a concentration camp. Israel’s Defense Minister plans to force over 2 million Palestinians into a closed zone in Southern Gaza with no way out. The world said “Never Again.” So why is it happening again? SPEAK OUT. ACT NOW. Stop the slaughter. Stop the starvation. Stop the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.♬ original sound - CODEPINK