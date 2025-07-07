Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of July 7, 2025

Excerpt from "Stop Israel’s Dystopian “Humanitarian City” Plan—Before It’s Too Late" by Medea Benjamin

This week, CODEPINK LA had an amazing turnout for their peace walk on Venice Beach, demanding an end to the occupation and genocide of Palestinians.

Episode 307: Resistance to US Empire: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Marcy Winograd and Medea Benjamin discuss efforts on Capitol Hill to stop further US military involvement in Iran and expose the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a dangerous front for the Israeli military. David Swanson, executive director of World Beyond War, and Ann Wright, board member of CODEPINK, share their participation in European protests to shut down Ramstein Air Base and denounce NATO as a warfare alliance raiding public treasuries. In the second half of the podcast, we hear segments from Danny Haiphong's Left Lens podcast featuring Mohammad Marandi, professor at the University of Tehran, and Ali Abunimah, executive director of the Electronic Intifada.

Feminists Resisting Fascism: CODEPINK Summer School Session 3

WTF is Going on in Latin America: Global South Rising for Inclusive Governance

From Detroit to Shanghai: Life in China with Dana Burton

Today, we visited the offices of the congressional leaders meeting with war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. We were harassed and corralled for simply for expressing that members of Congress should not meet with a war criminal and the US should not be arming Israel. The majority of Americans — regardless of party — want to stop sending weapons to Israel. Congress criminalizes those opposing genocide while the war criminals walk freely. Stop arming Israel. Arrest Netanyahu.

🇵🇸 Yesterday, CODEPINK LA held a peace walk on the beach in Venice demanding an end to the genocide and freedom for Palestine.

Israel calls it a “humanitarian city.” We call it what it is: a concentration camp. Israel’s Defense Minister plans to force over 2 million Palestinians into a closed zone in Southern Gaza with no way out. The world said “Never Again.” So why is it happening again? SPEAK OUT. ACT NOW. Stop the slaughter. Stop the starvation. Stop the ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

