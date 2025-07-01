FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

"Democracy Not Fascism" Rally & March in Santa Monica to Confront Rising Authoritarianism

SANTA MONICA, CA – Interfaith Communities United for Justice and Peace (ICUJP) will host a "Democracy Not Fascism" march on Saturday, July 12, 2025, beginning at 11:00 AM at Santa Monica City Hall (1685 Main St.). The day will culminate with a rally at the 3rd Street Promenade near the Metro Station, drawing together activists, faith leaders, and community members to defend democratic values.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM (rally), march to follow

11:00 AM (rally), march to follow Locations:Start: Santa Monica City Hall, 1685 Main St. | End: 3rd Street Promenade & Broadway (near Metro Station)

The action comes as residents grow alarmed over the erosion of democracy, attacks on immigrant rights, and unchecked corporate power. Participants demand:

Pathways to citizenship for immigrant communities

An end to government by and for the wealthy

Dismantling of the war economy and military-industrial complex

Protection of civil rights, environmental justice, and workers' power

"This is our moment to stand against the American oligarchy that profits from division, war, and oppression," said Rebecca Arvizu of CODEPINK LA and ICUJP. "They're attacking immigrants, workers, and our planet—all while lining their pockets. We're bringing together people of all faiths and backgrounds to say: Enough. We choose democracy, peace, and justice."

Endorsed by CODEPINK, Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice, ANSWER Coalition, CLUE, National Lawyers Guild, and other coalition partners, the event will feature speeches from faith, labor, and movement leaders; cultural performances and community art; a march to the 3rd St. Promenade; and a direct action highlighting corporate greed and militarism

For more information, please contact Rebecca Arvizu at [email protected].

###