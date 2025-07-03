FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 8, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

Central Coast Antiwar Coalition Holds Weekly Boycott Chevron Picket in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – Every Thursday, the Central Coast Antiwar Coalition (CCAWC) holds a peaceful picket and flyering action at a Chevron-owned gas station (151 N. Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo) to protest the oil giant’s role in fueling genocide, ecocide, and apartheid in Palestine. The next demonstration will take place on Thursday, July 10, at 5:00 PM.

Activists gather weekly to urge drivers to boycott Chevron, turning away customers and informing thousands of passersby that Chevron profits from Israeli war crimes, environmental destruction, and military occupation. The protest aligns with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which targets Chevron for its complicity in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and its global environmental harm.

Event Details:

When : Every Thursday, next picket on July 10, 2025

Time : 5:00 PM

: Every Thursday, next picket on July 10, 2025 : 5:00 PM Where: Chevron Gas Station, 151 N. Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo, CA

"We must continue to find ways to publicly center Palestine in our activism," said Carolyn Krueger of CCAWC. "Our Weekly Chevron Boycott Picket takes place on a highly-trafficked corner in San Luis Obispo and lets people know there is something concrete they can do to support Palestine—drop Chevron! We are creating awareness within, and a voice for, San Luis Obispo, where many support us but choose to remain silent."

Since 2020, Chevron has been a major economic partner of the Israeli government, supplying fuel for the ongoing genocide in Gaza. The company contributes to environmental devastation globally, harming frontline communities and accelerating climate collapse.

The action is sponsored by the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), and CODEPINK. For more information, please contact Carolyn Krueger at [email protected].

###