July 11, 2025

WAR IN UKRAINE (2nd Edition) Making Sense of a Senseless War | Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J.S. Davies

Publication Date: July 15, 2025 (US), August 18, 2025 (UK)

Now extensively revised and updated, here is a concise, accessible, and highly informative primer on a conflict that persists in roiling the global balance of power. This expanded new edition of a widely praised book brings the story of the war in Ukraine up to 2025, as Donald Trump’s return to office sparked a renewed push for negotiations. Trump’s 2024 campaign hinged on the claim that the war would never have started under his watch, topped by a promise to end it in twenty-four hours. His new defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, signaled a shift from Biden-era policy, calling a return to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders unrealistic and telling NATO, “The bloodshed must stop. And this war must end.” The authors ask: Have we reached a true turning point—or just more great-power posturing?

Skillfully bringing together the historical record and current analysis, Benjamin and Davies look at the events leading up to the conflict, survey the different parties involved, and weigh up the continuing risks of escalation and opportunities for peace. For anyone who wants to get beneath the heavily propagandized media coverage to an understanding of a war with consequences that could prove cataclysmic, reading this book will be an urgent necessity.

“This careful, informed, judicious study is an invaluable guide to understanding Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, and most crucially, how we can act to help bring this terrible tragedy to an end.” — Noam Chomsky “This book is an important antidote to the war propaganda about Ukraine that so many in the West are caught up in.” — Mairead McGuire, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize “Give this book to anyone seeking the knowledge and wisdom needed to help end the violence in Ukraine.” — David Swanson, World Beyond War “This concise primer gives what U.S. media consumers so rarely get—historical context with balance and compassion.” — Norman Solomon, Institute for Public Accuracy “Should be mandatory reading in all strategic and political studies courses in universities around the world.” — Jonathan Ferraby, OSCE SMMU

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Medea Benjamin is a co-founder of CODEPINK and the fair trade advocacy group Global Exchange. She is the author of Drone Warfare, Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.–Saudi Connection, and Inside Iran. In 2012, she was awarded the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation’s Peace Prize; she is also a recipient of the 2014 Gandhi Peace Award and the 2010 Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace Prize from the Fellowship of Reconciliation.

Nicolas J.S. Davies is the author of Blood On Our Hands: the American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq. He has written extensively for Huffington Post, Alternet, Consortium News, Common Dreams, Salon, The Progressive, and Foreign Policy in Focus.

