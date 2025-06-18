“We don't want Netanyahu here, he’s a war criminal.” — Medea Benjamin, at a protest against Netanyahu in D.C.

A recent report submitted to Harvard Dataverse declared 377,000 people missing in Gaza. That’s 17% of Gaza’s population completely unaccounted for — no bodies, no names, no justice. I’ve read that fact over and over and I still can’t wrap my head around it. It’s even harder to grasp the U.S. and Israel’s insatiable appetite for destruction. This past week, the U.S. and Israel spit in the faces of the American people, and, more importantly, the people of Gaza.

For the third time since the start of Israel’s genocide campaign, the U.S. hosted the architect of genocide himself, Benjamin Netanyahu. He has been met with protests every single time he’s visited D.C., and this time was no different. But hearing Netanyahu and Trump discuss their plan to relocate the people of Gaza so coldly — as if they weren’t talking about real people — was a chilling reminder of the dehumanization driving this horror. I don’t know about you, but I am so devastated and angry, and I plan on channeling every ounce of that into action for Palestine — including applying pressure on every entity that profits off of Israel's occupation.

Sign the petition: Demand Airbnb remove listings in illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine!

Trump and Netanyahu (obviously) don’t care about what you or I or the people of Gaza want. They discussed the future of Gaza without anyone from Gaza present. Why do they get to dictate Gaza’s future when they have proven that they would rather see Gaza turned to rubble than see it as the bustling city it was before Israel started committing genocide? To them, it is crucial that they strip Gazans of their agency in order to maintain and expand Western interests in the region.

The American people’s disgust toward Netanyahu is aligned with the overall sentiment of international forums and institutions such as the International Criminal Court and, more recently, a report* by Francesca Albanese of the UN which highlighted war crimes in the West Bank green-lit by Netanyahu (and every Israeli leader since 1967). The report identified 32 companies that have been facilitating Israel’s occupation and genocide in Palestine. In doing so, these companies are directly violating international law. Among those companies is one I’m sure you’ve heard of — and maybe even used: Airbnb.

In Francesca’s report, she says, “Airbnb has also amplified its colonial profiteering, growing from 139 listings in 2016 to 350 in 2025, collecting up to 23 percent commission. These listings are linked with restricting Palestinian access to land and endangering nearby villages.” To put it simply, Airbnb lists properties in illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land, thereby helping to make those settlements permanent. That sounds bad enough, but the impact is so much greater than you might think.

When Airbnb accepts these listings, Israel is then incentivized further to provide electricity, water, proper roads, and “security” to these settlements. That means stealing more resources from Palestinians and instructing the Israeli occupation forces to use lethal measures against Palestinians who attempt to take their land back. All of these factors expedite the process of annexing Palestinian land, legitimizing settlements, and absorbing them into Israeli territory.

Moving Airbnb is an achievable goal. In 2018, they pledged to remove over 200 illegal listings on stolen Palestinian land. This decision was reversed less than a year later after the Israeli government encouraged settlers who owned the listings to sue Airbnb; Airbnb ultimately crumbled under pressure. But that means something: Airbnb can be swayed under pressure, so we need to sway them towards peace. Evidence of Israel’s heinous atrocities in Palestine over the past year and a half, all of which have been thoroughly documented by international human rights organizations and the United Nations, give us a strong case to convince Airbnb to end their complicity in war crimes.

When Trump and Netanyahu talk about the future of Gaza, their motivations are purely exploitative. They don’t see the humanity of Gazans or acknowledge Gaza’s rich history and culture — they see dollar signs. Both of these war criminals have expressed a desire to take over Gaza and extract all they can from its beauty, and companies like Airbnb will help them do it. If they have their way and start building settlements in Gaza, rest assured Airbnb will be there to claim their share of the profits. I know a lot of us may still be planning vacations for the end of summer, and I think we should make an effort to avoid using Airbnb and any service that allows listings in Israeli settlements.

It’s important for us to think actively about what is being destroyed to make way for the things we enjoy. Our government is leading us astray and making it convenient for us to be complicit in crimes against Palestinians. The most powerful tool we have to combat this is our ability to recognize it and choose solidarity and love for Palestine instead.

Looking for a way to travel to Palestine while combating settler violence? Consider volunteering with Tent of Nations, a farm run by Palestinian locals that works towards peace and sustainability.

👉 Here are other ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Nour, Jenin, and the entire CODEPINK team

*Read Francesca Albanese's full UN report!