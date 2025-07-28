Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of July 28, 2025

Excerpt from "Remembering Chávez" by Michelle Ellner.

This week, CODEPINK Reno hosted a screening and community discussion of award-winning documentary No Other Land.

In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans of CODEPINK's Local Peace Economy project discusses with Sabrina Meherally of Pause + Effect how common ideas about gifting, reciprocation, and our responsibility to each other has been warped by the war economy. We learn how to experience a renewed sense of relationality by embracing reciprocity from a Peace Economy lens. The commons was a place the flow of giving and receiving was daily practice, Commons expert David Bollier joins Jodie to share the values and connectivity tissue the war economy has eroded and how to renew our commitment to shared spaces, ideas, and relationships that make up "the Commons"

Feminists Resisting Fascism: Propaganda & Media Literacy with Layan Fuleihan & Dr. Assal Rad

Boycott Birthright Day 8

Fractured Community | The LPE Response to ICE in our Neighborhoods

Trump wants a thank you for sending “aid” to Gaza? The U.S. destroyed UN food programs. Set up a failed “humanitarian foundation” with 1 working site. Arming Israel while it bombs homes, churches, hospitals and food lines. No one is thanking you, Donald Trump. We’re saying: Stop weaponizing hunger. Stop funding genocide.

Odeh Hadalin, a father, a filmmaker, a truth-teller was shot by an Israeli settler who had been sanctioned by the U.S. until Trump lifted the sanctions. When Washington green-lights settler violence, Palestinians pay with their lives. Rest in power, Odeh. We will not be silent.

Mississippi’s Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was asked: “Do you think there’s mass starvation in Gaza?” She responded with a smirk and an evil little laugh. Children are dying. Cindy Hyde-Smith is laughing.

