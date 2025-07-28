Check out our activities for the Week of July 28, 2025

Excerpt from "Remembering Chávez" by Michelle Ellner.
This week, CODEPINK Reno hosted a screening and community discussion of award-winning documentary No Other Land.
In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, Jodie Evans of CODEPINK's Local Peace Economy project discusses with Sabrina Meherally of Pause + Effect how common ideas about gifting, reciprocation, and our responsibility to each other has been warped by the war economy. We learn how to experience a renewed sense of relationality by embracing reciprocity from a Peace Economy lens. The commons was a place the flow of giving and receiving was daily practice, Commons expert David Bollier joins Jodie to share the values and connectivity tissue the war economy has eroded and how to renew our commitment to shared spaces, ideas, and relationships that make up "the Commons"
This is a time of despair. But we don’t have the luxury of giving up, not when Palestinians are still resisting under siege. Not when our governments are sending weapons to do this.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 28, 2025
In the heart of the UK, we reminded the world:
AIPAC’s influence is crumbling
The U.S. war… pic.twitter.com/Qm3yuP8LZX
Israeli settler terrorist, Yinom Levi, shot and killed Palestinian activist and filmmaker, Odeh Hadalin, as the IOF bulldozers demolished a village in Masafer Yatta.— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 28, 2025
In January, Trump lifted sanctions on the settler murder.
Rest in power, Odeh. pic.twitter.com/Gq3lJKDCjH
July 30, 2025
Trump wants a thank you for sending “aid” to Gaza? The U.S. destroyed UN food programs. Set up a failed “humanitarian foundation” with 1 working site. Arming Israel while it bombs homes, churches, hospitals and food lines. No one is thanking you, Donald Trump. We’re saying: Stop weaponizing hunger. Stop funding genocide.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Odeh Hadalin, a father, a filmmaker, a truth-teller was shot by an Israeli settler who had been sanctioned by the U.S. until Trump lifted the sanctions. When Washington green-lights settler violence, Palestinians pay with their lives. Rest in power, Odeh. We will not be silent.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Mississippi’s Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was asked: “Do you think there’s mass starvation in Gaza?” She responded with a smirk and an evil little laugh. Children are dying. Cindy Hyde-Smith is laughing.♬ original sound - CODEPINK