Last week, New York Times opinion columnist Bret Stephens opened his article titled “No, Israel Is Not Committing Genocide in Gaza” with this quote:

“To wit: If the Israeli government’s intentions and actions are truly genocidal — if it is so malevolent that it is committed to the annihilation of Gazans — why hasn’t it been more methodical and vastly more deadly?”

The NYT is doing what it does best: justifying Israel’s heinous war crimes against millions of innocent people. And it's failing miserably in the face of undeniable testimony live streamed to us daily. Because the fact is, Israel has reigned “methodical and vast destruction” on the Strip for over 20 months now.

So, what is Israel doing in Gaza, if not “Genocide”?

Here are the facts:

Israel has murdered hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, half of them women and children.

Hundreds of people have already starved to death as Israel has blocked and destroyed aid entering into Gaza.*

Thousands more are facing imminent, fatal starvation.

Ninety-four percent of hospitals in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed by Israel.*

Israel has killed hundreds of Palestinians who have shown up to aid sites trying to get food for their starving families.

Israel wants to starve Palestinians so badly it once again kidnapped international activists on the Freedom Flotilla for the “crime” of trying to bring food to Gaza.

Yet to Bret Stephens, these statistics aren’t staggering enough to constitute a genocide?

Send a letter to the NYT to call them out for publishing blatant genocide denial in their paper!

If you take a look at the comments under the NYT article, it's clear that people are sick and tired of being lied to by journalists and media outlets. We are past the point of debating whether this is a genocide or not. To deny it is to consider Palestinians subhuman. That Israel is deliberately starving babies is not enough suffering for the NYT; their denial of the truth is an endorsement of Israel’s violence.

Stephens’ main argument is this: “In short, the first question the anti-Israel genocide chorus needs to answer is: Why isn’t the death count higher?” Last summer, The Lancet, one of the world’s most reputable medical journals, determined that the death toll in Gaza was actually 40% higher than the reported number. A year later, the bombardment and ground assault have not stopped, and now Palestinians in Gaza are starving and literally dropping dead due to malnutrition. The images out of Gaza should be a stain on anyone’s conscience who chooses to question their suffering at the hands of Israel and the U.S.

Demand the NYT condemn columnist Bret Stephens and report on the truth!

Despite major news outlets like the NYT attempting to wash away the genocide in Gaza, people around the world have not stopped lifting up the message out of Palestine. I’m sure many of you attended actions last week to answer the calls of Palestinians in Gaza. We must keep momentum alive because mainstream media like the NYT won’t.

I took action in Chicago, but I saw CODEPINKers in action all over the world — from London to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and New York City!





Here in Chicago, we protested outside of McNally Capital, the Boston Consulting Group, the Egyptian consulate, and the Israeli consulate: all actors in Gaza’s forced starvation.

In San Diego, CODEPINK organizers stood outside Comic-Con, protesting Paramount for firing an actress who spoke out against Israel. Support for Palestine has been met with repression from Hollywood to universities.

Meanwhile, our friends on the Gaza Freedom Flotilla risked their own safety to try and bring food to the starving people of Gaza. Israel abducted and detained them for days for the crime of caring about Palestinian life. More people are waking up to our upside-down reality, despite the efforts of the NYT and other pro-Israel voices.

Although the flotilla didn’t reach the shores of Gaza, I’m certain that the worldwide solidarity is being felt by those in Gaza. They see when and how we take action. As the martyred Palestinian writer and professor, Dr. Refaat Al-Areer, said, “Awareness is Israel’s most hated and feared foe.”

👉 Here are other ways to engage:

Until Liberation,

Jenin and the entire CODEPINK team

Read the Al Jazeera Article “Israel says it’s distributing aid in Gaza, so why are people starving?”

Read the World Health Organization’s article, “Health system at breaking point as hostilities further intensify in Gaza, WHO warns”