FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 31, 2025

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK, Solidarity Supper Club, and Gaza Champions Send Congress a Message Before Recess: STOP STARVING GAZA!

WASHINGTON - The day before Congress leaves for session recess, peace activists with CODEPINK, Solidarity Supper Club, and Gaza Champions leave them with one last dire message: STOP STARVING GAZA! LET AID INTO GAZA!

In the early morning hours on Thursday, CODEPINK hung two banners in an attempt to remind Congress that they are complicit in the forced starvation of Palestinians, which is resulting in mass deaths.

"Everyone in DC must see that war criminals live among us, and that our tax dollars fund genocide and forced starvation. On the last day of the session—before the Senate recesses (which they shouldn’t do while enabling genocide)—we wanted this message to be loud and clear: Every person driving into work today, including Congress and military contractors, must act now to end forced starvation, stop arms shipments, and lift the siege," explained CODEPINK D.C. organizer Olivia DiNucci.

The starvation of Palestinians in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels, with hundreds of people already dead due to Israel’s blockade and destruction of aid entering the territory. Thousands more now face imminent, fatal starvation as food and medical supplies remain deliberately obstructed. The healthcare system has been decimated, with 94 percent of Gaza’s hospitals damaged or destroyed by Israeli attacks, leaving the malnourished and injured without care.

Israeli forces have killed hundreds of Palestinians who gathered at U.S.-run aid sites in desperate attempts to secure food for their starving families. These actions expose a deliberate strategy to inflict mass suffering and death on Palestinians through starvation.

“Congress has the ability to shut down the GHF, force the borders to open, and get food, medical supplies, and baby formula to the people of Gaza. They have enough blood on their hands from funding and supporting a genocide for two years. They need to stop the forced starvation, and they need to stop funding Israel,” continued DiNucci.

Gaza Champions and Solidarity Supper Club are two grassroots DC groups that raise money for families on the ground in Gaza and those displaced by the ongoing genocide.

You can find more photos here - please credit Julia Keane @juliakeanephoto.

