July 28, 2025

MEDIA INVITE: Peace Activists to Hold Press Conference to Deliver Petition Signed by 2,000+ Urging UM to Defend Researchers Amid Trump Administration Crackdown

ANN ARBOR - Peace Activists with CODEPINK are holding a press confrence on Thursday, May 31, at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, demanding the university publicly condemn the racial profiling and unjust targeting of Chinese students and researchers. They are also demanding that the university provide legal and mental health support for Yunqing Jian, Chengxuan Han, and other affected scholars, implement protections and policies that defend international students from discriminatory government actions, and reject participation in xenophobic investigations that harm the university’s academic integrity and global reputation. Following the press conference, activists will deliver a petition signed by over 2,000 people urging the interim Domenico Grasso UM President to publicly defend the researchers and oppose the persecution of Chinese scholars.

WHO: CODEPINK members and community leaders from Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan, University of Michigan alumni and students

WHAT: Press conference demanding the University of Michigan take a stand against the politically motivated targeting of Chinese scholars

WHEN: Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 3:00 PM ET

WHERE: The Diag, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor Campus, 913 S. University Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48109

SPEAKERS:

Introduction: Why We Are Here – Demanding UM Defend Researchers Yunqing Jian and ChengXuan Han: Linda Wan – UM alumna, Ann Arbor resident, CODEPINK member The U.S. Cold War Against China & Its Role in the Persecution of Researchers: Bill Meyer – Anti-war and Human rights Activist, former chair of the Michigan Peace Council and the Move the Money Coalition Why Americans Should Be Alarmed by the Demonization of China" Bob McMurray – UM alumnus, UM employee, Michigan for Single Payer officer Closing Remarks (in English & Mandarin): Sui Wah Chan – Ann Arbor resident, Professor Emeritus of Michigan State University

**The press conference will be recorded and available to reporters upon request.**

BACKGROUND:

Two Chinese postdoctoral researchers affiliated with the University of Michigan have been targeted in what activists call a politically motivated witch hunt. Yunqing Jian, still in the U.S., was arrested for importing Fusarium graminearum—a common fungus—and now faces disproportionate charges of "agroterrorism." Experts confirm the fungus is already widespread in North America and poses no credible threat. The case reflects the dangerous escalation of anti-China sentiment under the Trump administration.

For more information, please contact Linda Wan at [email protected].

