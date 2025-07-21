30 July 2025

By Ann Wright, former U.S. diplomat

As a former U.S. diplomat charged with the protection of U.S. citizens outside the U.S., I am appalled that no officials from the U.S. Embassy in Israel have made visits to Givon prison in Israel to check on the welfare of the seven U.S. citizens from the Gaza flotilla ship Handala who have been imprisoned for over four days.

Officials from other countries whose citizens were on the Handala have made visits to the prison to talk in person about their welfare, conditions and treatment in the prison and treatment by Israeli commandos when the ship was boarded in international waters on July 26, 2025 and U.S. citizens taken against their will to Israel and then charged with illegally entering Israel.

There were seven U.S. citizens on the Handala.

Adalah attorneys Report Harsh and Degrading Detention

As of July 30, three U.S. citizens remain in Givon prison. Adalah lawyers who have represented the three in a deportation hearing on July 28 reported that organizer Chris Smalls, the former leader of the Amazon labor union, said he was subjected to “severe physical violence by Israeli forces” while in Israeli custody.

At the same hearing on July 28, Adalah lawyers wrote: “Several female activists described similar abuse and deplorable detention conditions, including a lack of ventilation despite extreme heat and the absence of basic sanitary supplies for women. The activists told the tribunal that they remain on an open hunger strike in protest of their unlawful detention.”

In a report issued at 10pm Jerusalem time, July 29, Adalah attorneys reported that they visited the Handala volunteers earlier on July 29;

Adalah lawyers reported the following:

The volunteers reported harsh and degrading detention conditions. The volunteers are now on their fourth consecutive day of hunger strike, protesting their unlawful detention. The male detainees reported violent cell searches by prison service forces not wearing uniforms, which took place immediately after their return from the immigration tribunal hearings yesterday. All activists confirmed they are being held in small, overcrowded rooms with no ventilation or cooling, despite temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius. They also reported being denied hygiene supplies and showers, and said their rooms are infested with bedbugs. They are not allowed any yard time and remain confined in closed rooms all day, without access to fresh air or space to move. Frank Romano (United States – France), now held alone after the deportation of his former cellmates, announced his intention to appeal the order for his continued detention and deportation. He also declared he will continue a total hunger strike until a ceasefire in Gaza is secured. The Norwegian activist Vigdis Bjorvand reported being held in a solitary room without any communication or companion despite her advanced age. Adalah reiterates that their ongoing detention is illegal and unjustified. The conditions they endure highlight the harsh realities faced within Israeli Prison Service custody, where many Palestinians suffer far more severe mistreatment and abuse.

7 Gaza Flotilla Volunteers Remain in Givon Prison - 11 Volunteers and 3 journalists have been deported

The three U.S. citizens who are still in Givon prison who have not been visited by U.S. Embassy officials are Christian Smalls, Amazon Labor Union founder; Braedon Peluso, a sailor and direct-action activist and Dr. Frank Romano, an international lawyer, filmmaker and actor.

Four other volunteers on the Handala also remain in Givon prison, but they have been visited by officials from their embassies: Santiago Gonzalez Vallejo and Sergio Toribio Sanchez, both from Spain, Hatem Aouini from Tunisia and Vigdis Bjorvand from Norway. Vigdis is the only woman remaining in prison.

Two U.S.-Israeli Citizens Have been released; Two U.S. Citizens Deported

Huwaida Arraf, a human rights attorney and Bob Suberi, Jewish U.S. war veteran are dual citizens of the U.S. and Israel and were released upon arrival in Israel as is typically done with dual U.S.-Israeli citizens.

Jacob Berger, a Jewish-American activist and actor, was deported from Israel on July 28 and is back in the U.S.

Waad al Musa, an Iraq-American Al Jazeera journalist was deported from Israel on July 29.

Statements by Two U.S. Citizens Still in Givon Prison

Braedon Peluso conveyed the following message to be shared publicly:

“No U.S. embassy officials have visited us or inquired about our condition—despite our repeated appeals.”

Frank Romano, who undertook a water and hunger strike for three days, announced that he will resume drinking water as of 18:00 on July 29 but will continue his hunger strike until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. He has shared the following letter from detention:

“After completing three days of a hunger and water strike, I will start drinking water at 18:00 today. From now on, I will continue the hunger strike until a ceasefire is approved by both sides regarding the genocide in Gaza. I have already gone three days without food or water. Now, I will continue with the hunger strike until a ceasefire.

It is urgent for the world to come together to end the occupation—in Gaza, the West Bank, and all of Palestine.

These are desperate times, and we must take desperate actions. My life is only a vehicle—this is not about me, but about shedding light on Gaza.”

Romano emphasized that the global community has a responsibility to act against Israel’s illegal blockade and the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Call U.S. Department of State and U.S. Embassy in Israel to Demand U.S. Officials Visit U.S. Citizens in Israeli Prison

Please call the U.S. Department of State (+1-202-647-1512) and call and email U.S. Embassy in Israel and demand U.S. Officials Visit U.S. Citizens in Israeli Prison. +(972) (3) 519-7575; Emergency After-Hours Telephone +(972) (3) 519-7551; Email [email protected]

Ann Wright was a U.S. diplomat for 16 years and resigned in 2003 in opposition to the Bush administration’s war on Iraq. She has been in Israeli prison two times as a volunteer on Gaza flotilla ships. She is on the steering committees of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla coalition and U.S. Boats to Gaza, the national campaign for the flotilla coalition.