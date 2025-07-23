FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 30, 2025

Bay Area Activists to Hold Noise Protest Outside Israeli Consulate in San Francisco, Demanding End to Gaza Starvation and Genocide

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali — Peace activists from the Bay Area will gather outside the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco on Thursday, July 31, and Friday, August 1, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, to protest Israel’s ongoing siege on Gaza, including the deliberate starvation of civilians and the blocking of critical aid.

Action Details:

When: Thursday, July 31 & Friday, August 1, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Where: Israeli Consulate, 456 Montgomery St., San Francisco

Visuals: Signs, banners, and noise demonstrations calling for an end to the genocide in Gaza

The demonstration, organized by CODEPINK Bay Area and allied groups, condemns the U.S. and Israeli governments for their roles in the engineered famine and genocide campaign in Gaza. Thousands have died due to Israel’s blockade, which has restricted food, water, and medical supplies, leading to widespread suffering.

"We will not stay silent as the U.S. and Israel are supporting the deliberate starvation of civilians in Gaza," said Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK Bay Area organizer. "This unbearable situation is shameful, with thousands of innocents being killed in an insane and brutal siege that is destroying our souls."

Protesters will gather at the Israeli Consulate with pots and pans to demand an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an end to U.S. military aid to Israel.

