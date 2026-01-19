Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of January 19, 2026

Excerpt from "Trump received Nobel Peace Prize from Maria Corina Machado. But who is she?" by Nuvpreet Kalra

Read it here!

This week, CODEPINK took to TikTok HQ to sound the alarm on the recent takeover of the platform by the Ellisons -- the same family who acquired CBS and installed Bari Weiss as their editor-in-chief last year.

Tell CBS: Drop Bari Weiss!

TOP ACTIONS

BLOGS, WINS & NEWS

RADIO

Episode 335: From Venezuela to Greenland: Climate, Empire, and the Power of Local Organizing: In this episode Jasmine sits down with Wars Not Green campaigner Aaron to unpack the environmental stakes behind Trump’s latest acts of aggression in Venezuela, Iran, and Greenland, from oil and minerals to AI data centers and the war economy that binds them together. In the second half, CODEPINK digital organizing assistant Makayla joins to reflect on a year of local organizing under escalating U.S. imperialism, the role of political education, and how ordinary people can build community power, fight back against the war economy, and refuse consent for endless war. 

Apple Pod

WEBINAR

Venezuela in Washington's Crosshairs - 3rd Webinar

WEBINAR

Empire on the Rocks Episode 8: When the Empire Strikes, the People Rise

VIDEO

The Power of Pivots | The Local Peace Economy Gathering

TOP TWEET #1

TOP TWEET #2

TOP TWEET #3

@codepinkalert

WATCH: Last night, we disrupted a Customs & Border Patrol a happy hour in DC. The same agents terrorizing our communities don't get to drink in peace.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Trump is building a parallel United Nations but with one twist: he’s the king. Not metaphorically. Chairman for life of his own global “peace” empire, filled with dictators and war criminals who buy their way in with a billion dollars. It’s outrageous, it’s dangerous, and we need people with the courage to say: hell no!

♬ original sound - CODEPINK
@codepinkalert

Today, thousands of New Yorkers are marching in solidarity with the Minnesota General Strike against ICE. People across the country demand an end to U.S. terror on our streets and around the world.

♬ original sound - CODEPINK