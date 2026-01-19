Check out our activities for the Week of January 19, 2026

Excerpt from "Trump received Nobel Peace Prize from Maria Corina Machado. But who is she?" by Nuvpreet Kalra
This week, CODEPINK took to TikTok HQ to sound the alarm on the recent takeover of the platform by the Ellisons -- the same family who acquired CBS and installed Bari Weiss as their editor-in-chief last year.
Episode 335: From Venezuela to Greenland: Climate, Empire, and the Power of Local Organizing: In this episode Jasmine sits down with Wars Not Green campaigner Aaron to unpack the environmental stakes behind Trump’s latest acts of aggression in Venezuela, Iran, and Greenland, from oil and minerals to AI data centers and the war economy that binds them together. In the second half, CODEPINK digital organizing assistant Makayla joins to reflect on a year of local organizing under escalating U.S. imperialism, the role of political education, and how ordinary people can build community power, fight back against the war economy, and refuse consent for endless war.
Today, we honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 19, 2026
Dr. King recognized the struggle against racism and poverty at home was inseparable from the struggle against colonialism and imperialism globally.
We continue his legacy by opposing racism, imperialism & militarism. pic.twitter.com/YnllcJ3bJz
This is piracy.— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 21, 2026
The U.S. military is stealing oil in broad daylight. https://t.co/q3bWGkfsIi
Yesterday in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/iJ6r3ZRK8W— CODEPINK (@codepink) January 21, 2026
WATCH: Last night, we disrupted a Customs & Border Patrol a happy hour in DC. The same agents terrorizing our communities don't get to drink in peace.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Trump is building a parallel United Nations but with one twist: he’s the king. Not metaphorically. Chairman for life of his own global “peace” empire, filled with dictators and war criminals who buy their way in with a billion dollars. It’s outrageous, it’s dangerous, and we need people with the courage to say: hell no!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Today, thousands of New Yorkers are marching in solidarity with the Minnesota General Strike against ICE. People across the country demand an end to U.S. terror on our streets and around the world.♬ original sound - CODEPINK