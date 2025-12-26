Episode 335: From Venezuela to Greenland: Climate, Empire, and the Power of Local Organizing: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, host Jasmine sits down with Wars Not Green campaigner Aaron to unpack the climate and environmental stakes behind Trump’s latest acts of aggression in Venezuela, Iran, and Greenland, from oil and minerals to AI data centers and the war economy that binds them together. In the second half, CODEPINK digital organizing assistant Makayla joins to reflect on a year of local organizing under escalating U.S. imperialism, the role of political education, and how ordinary people can build community power, fight back against the war economy, and refuse consent for endless war.