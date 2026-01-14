FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan 21, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK and Entertainment Labor for Palestine to Hold "Workers of TikTok Unite for a Free Palestine" Rally Outside TikTok Headquarters

CULVER CITY, CA – On Thursday, January 22, 2026, CODEPINK, in coalition with Entertainment Labor for Palestine, will hold a “Workers of TikTok Unite for a Free Palestine” rally. The demonstration will take place at 12:00 PM PST outside the California headquarters of TikTok on the day U.S. investors, including Oracle, take over TikTok’s algorithm.

"After years of pressure, Zionists seeking to silence Palestine have gained control of TikTok. But we have seen this playbook before; it’s what turned CBS into a propaganda outlet that is losing a large portion of its viewership. This takeover will fail if the workers who build this app and the users who give it life unite. Our collective power is the only force strong enough to defend free speech and keep Palestine's story alive," explained CODEPINK co-founder and CODEPINK LA organizer Jodie Evans.

Event Details:

What : “Workers of TikTok Unite for a Free Palestine” Rally

Who: CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and allied organizations

CODEPINK, Entertainment Labor for Palestine, and allied organizations When : Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM PST

: Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 12:00 PM PST Where: TikTok Headquarters, 5800 Bristol Pkwy, Culver City, CA 90230

The rally calls on TikTok workers and users to unite against the systematic censorship of Palestinian content and narratives on the platform. The action highlights concerns over recent platform policy shifts and increased external pressure influencing content moderation related to Palestine.

The rally aims to support TikTok employees in advocating for transparent and equitable content policies while demanding that TikTok uphold its commitment to free expression and protect users documenting and advocating for Palestinian rights.

For more information, please contact Jodie at [email protected]

