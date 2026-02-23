Check out our activities for the Week of February 23, 2026

Heavily armed men left South Florida, entered Cuban waters illegally, and fired first on Cuban authorities, yet some U.S. politicians are calling it a “massacre.” Violence against Cuba has repeatedly been organized from U.S. soil. Washington should be stopping these actions rather than enabling them. At the same time, U.S. policies are collectively punishing 11 million Cubans with shortages of food, medicine, and fuel. This results in devastating blackouts that cripple hospitals, farms, and daily life. We stand with the Cuban people, not with terrorism and not with sanctions. Join our Nuestra América solidarity delegation to Havana, March 20–23, and learn more at codepink.org.