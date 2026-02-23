Check out our activities for the Week of February 23, 2026

Quote from Thiago Ávila in conversation with Medea Benjamin.
This week, CODEPINK was in Venezuela as part of an international peace delegation to witness the impacts of U.S. attacks and to learn how we can work towards peace.
Join us March 1st for a reportback webinar!
- Breaking the Blockade: By Air, By Sea, By Land
- Join us for International Working Women's Day 2026!
- Let's urge Airbnb to no longer align with genocide and to cancel their partnership with FIFA!
- Send a letter to the executives at CBS to demand that the network report truthfully on the crimes committed by Epstein, by Israel, and everything in between.
- Send a letter to your representatives to demand they push for Leqaa's release NOW!
- World Central Kitchen: Feed Cuba during this Man-Made Crisis
- $750 vouchers???
- CODEPINK LA Joins Entertainment Labor for Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace-LA to Protest Scream 7 Premiere
- CODEPINK Madison to Hold Vigil Honoring Eston Hemings Jefferson
- Bay Area Peace Activists to Hold Memorial to Aaron Bushnell on Two-Year Anniversary of Sacrifice
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up February 2026
Episode 340: CODEPINK's People-to-People Diplomacy in Latin America: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, hosts Marcy Winograd and Leo Flores highlight CODEPINK's peace delegation to Venezuela and CODEPINK's upcoming flotilla to break the US siege on Cuba. Our hosts also analyze why Secretary of State, Rubio embraced empire at the Munich Security Conference, and why Trump cries "fake news" when the Chair of the Joint Chiefs warns him not to attack Iran.
Episode 340: CODEPINK's People-to-People Diplomacy in Latin America
The Kill Line: How China is Relearning Poverty in America
China Report Back: Experiencing Modern Socialist Development
Today, the U.S. bombed another boat in the Caribbean.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 23, 2026
The airstrike killed 3 people.
The U.S. has killed 151 people in similar attacks since September.
There is no legal or moral justification for this.
All of these strikes are war crimes.
Two years ago, Aaron Bushnell self-immolated in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 25, 2026
We honor Aaron, who used his life to protest US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Aaron's final words will forever stay with us:
"I refuse to be complicit in genocide. Free Palestine." pic.twitter.com/sHD1h3vrAh
The U.S. blockade is manufacturing a humanitarian crisis in Cuba.— CODEPINK (@codepink) February 24, 2026
No oil. No food. No medicine. It is undermining every aspect of life in Cuba.
Here are some ways you can support our efforts to break the blockade. pic.twitter.com/6NSawhb6d3
💗 🇻🇪 Our International Peace Delegation to Venezuela has arrived in Caracas! In the face of this historic moment, this delegation emerges as an act of resistance to US intervention and a gesture of peoples standing together to say: Venezuela is not alone.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Students are stepping into Congress and refusing to stay silent. Kareem from American University breaks down the so-called “Board of Peace” plan for Gaza, the $10 billion price tag for taxpayers, and the reality: there is no ceasefire and no peace in Gaza. Students are speaking up, and we’re with them.♬ original sound - CODEPINK
Heavily armed men left South Florida, entered Cuban waters illegally, and fired first on Cuban authorities, yet some U.S. politicians are calling it a “massacre.” Violence against Cuba has repeatedly been organized from U.S. soil. Washington should be stopping these actions rather than enabling them. At the same time, U.S. policies are collectively punishing 11 million Cubans with shortages of food, medicine, and fuel. This results in devastating blackouts that cripple hospitals, farms, and daily life. We stand with the Cuban people, not with terrorism and not with sanctions. Join our Nuestra América solidarity delegation to Havana, March 20–23, and learn more at codepink.org.♬ original sound - CODEPINK