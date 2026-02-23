Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of February 23, 2026

Quote from Thiago Ávila in conversation with Medea Benjamin.

Watch the video here!

This week, CODEPINK was in Venezuela as part of an international peace delegation to witness the impacts of U.S. attacks and to learn how we can work towards peace.

Join us March 1st for a reportback webinar!

Episode 340: CODEPINK's People-to-People Diplomacy in Latin America: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, hosts Marcy Winograd and Leo Flores highlight CODEPINK's peace delegation to Venezuela and CODEPINK's upcoming flotilla to break the US siege on Cuba. Our hosts also analyze why Secretary of State, Rubio embraced empire at the Munich Security Conference, and why Trump cries "fake news" when the Chair of the Joint Chiefs warns him not to attack Iran.

The Kill Line: How China is Relearning Poverty in America

China Report Back: Experiencing Modern Socialist Development

💗 🇻🇪 Our International Peace Delegation to Venezuela has arrived in Caracas! In the face of this historic moment, this delegation emerges as an act of resistance to US intervention and a gesture of peoples standing together to say: Venezuela is not alone.

Students are stepping into Congress and refusing to stay silent. Kareem from American University breaks down the so-called “Board of Peace” plan for Gaza, the $10 billion price tag for taxpayers, and the reality: there is no ceasefire and no peace in Gaza. Students are speaking up, and we’re with them.

Heavily armed men left South Florida, entered Cuban waters illegally, and fired first on Cuban authorities, yet some U.S. politicians are calling it a “massacre.” Violence against Cuba has repeatedly been organized from U.S. soil. Washington should be stopping these actions rather than enabling them. At the same time, U.S. policies are collectively punishing 11 million Cubans with shortages of food, medicine, and fuel. This results in devastating blackouts that cripple hospitals, farms, and daily life. We stand with the Cuban people, not with terrorism and not with sanctions. Join our Nuestra América solidarity delegation to Havana, March 20–23, and learn more at codepink.org.

