Episode 340: CODEPINK's People-to-People Diplomacy in Latin America: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, hosts Marcy Winograd and Leo Flores highlight CODEPINK's peace delegation to Venezuela and CODEPINK's upcoming flotilla to break the US siege on Cuba. Our hosts also analyze why Secretary of State, Rubio embraced empire at the Munich Security Conference, and why Trump cries "fake news" when the Chair of the Joint Chiefs warns him not to attack Iran.