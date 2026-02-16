Check out our activities for the Week of February 16, 2026

URGENT: The U.S. is moving toward a potential war with Iran, with aircraft carriers, warships, and hundreds of fighter jets already positioned as officials warn strikes could come soon a catastrophic conflict that would put millions of lives at risk, endanger tens of thousands of U.S. troops in the region, and repeat the deadly mistakes of Iraq. Regardless of how you feel about Iran’s government, another war in the Middle East would be devastating and avoidable; Congress must act now by supporting the bipartisan War Powers Resolution H.Con.Res. 38, introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna and Tom Massie, to stop unauthorized military action and push for real diplomacy before it’s too late.