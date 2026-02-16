Check out our activities for the Week of February 16, 2026

Skip navigation

Excerpt from "Iran Crisis Exposes the Impotence of America’s Neoliberal War Machine" by Nicolas J. S. Davies

This week, CODEPINK was in congress to say LIFT THE BLOCKADE ON CUBA NOW!

Episode 339: Local Peace Economy Culture and Community: De-ICing Minneapolis: Jodie Evans interviews CODEPINK activist and Minneapolis local Marian Moore and learns about building community and expanding beyond our prison walls with story teller and community facilitator in Vermont Matthew Rudnicki.

U.S.–Pakistan Relationship & Its Impact on the Region

WTF: The Donroe Doctrine Vs Mexico

Our Grief is Not a Cry for War: Book Club with Jeremy Varon

🇨🇺 What happens if you get an asthma attack in Cuba? That is exactly what happened to Tighe last week in Holguín - the response was shocking.

URGENT: The U.S. is moving toward a potential war with Iran, with aircraft carriers, warships, and hundreds of fighter jets already positioned as officials warn strikes could come soon a catastrophic conflict that would put millions of lives at risk, endanger tens of thousands of U.S. troops in the region, and repeat the deadly mistakes of Iraq. Regardless of how you feel about Iran’s government, another war in the Middle East would be devastating and avoidable; Congress must act now by supporting the bipartisan War Powers Resolution H.Con.Res. 38, introduced by Reps. Ro Khanna and Tom Massie, to stop unauthorized military action and push for real diplomacy before it’s too late.

Outside what was once the U.S. Institute of Peace, now hosting Trump’s so-called “Board of Peace” activists are speaking out. This unelected, for-profit body claims it will “reconstruct” Gaza while sidelining international law, Palestinian self-determination, and real accountability. We stand with Palestinians demanding: hands off Gaza.

