Feb. 19, 2026

CODEPINK San Diego to Hold Silent March at USS Midway as Part of ‘Close The Bases’ Days of Action

SAN DIEGO – CODEPINK San Diego has announced a silent march scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at the USS Midway Museum, 910 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101. This demonstration is part of the global "Close the Bases" days of action, aiming to draw attention to the impacts of U.S. military bases and interventions worldwide.

The march will feature participants dressed in black veils to symbolize mourning, each holding signs highlighting the human cost of military actions. One participant will be dressed as Uncle Sam, representing the U.S. government.

While participants silently march, recordings of Hanoi Hannah and interviews with veterans, as well as a commemoration of Aaron Bushnell, will play.

The purpose of the march is to raise awareness about the consequences of unchecked imperialism and the human cost of militarism, particularly in a city like San Diego, known for its strong military presence. Organizers aim to educate the public, provoke reflection on the nation's role in global conflicts, and inspire tangible actions against ongoing military bases and interventions.

