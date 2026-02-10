FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 19, 2026

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga | [email protected]

CODEPINK Las Vegas Announces Rally at Nellis Air Force Base as Part of Global Days of Action to Close Bases

LAS VEGAS — CODEPINK Las Vegas, in collaboration with Nevada Desert Experience, Las Vegas Veterans for Peace, and World Beyond War, will hold a rally on Feb. 23 at 7 a.m. outside Nellis Air Force Base to protest the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in military drones and the training of foreign military personnel at the base.

The demonstration aims to raise public awareness about the unethical deployment of AI-assisted drones and the participation of foreign air forces in training exercises at Nellis Air Force Base.

Nellis Air Force Base has been utilizing XTEND's XOS operating system, which enables soldiers to control multiple drones and robotic systems remotely with minimal training. This technology allows for coordinated execution across multiple systems while keeping humans in control. Additionally, Nellis hosts "Red Flag" air-to-air combat training exercises, with the Israeli Air Force being a frequent participant.

Mary Thompson, a CODEPINK Las Vegas organizer, stated, "What they are doing is evil, and it's time for Las Vegas residents to know."

The rally is part of World Beyond War’s Global Days of Action to #CloseBases. United States military bases seize land from Indigenous populations without consent or reparations, as seen in Guam, Okinawa, Puerto Rico, and the forced removal of the Chagos Islanders for Diego Garcia. They cost an estimated $80 billion annually, diverting funds from healthcare, education, and climate initiatives. Military bases are also a major contributor to environmental degradation by destroying ecosystems (e.g., Okinawa’s coral reefs) and contaminating water with toxic PFAS chemicals, sickening nearby communities.

The rally will take place at the intersection of Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, near the entrance to Nellis Air Force Base.

For more information, please contact Karen at [email protected]

