Feb. 19, 2026

CODEPINK Cofounders Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans Join Peace Delegation to Venezuela

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- CODEPINK is joining an international peace delegation to Venezuela from February 20 to 24. This mission aims to support Venezuelan sovereignty and promote regional stability in the Caribbean.

The delegation is in response to recent U.S. military actions in and around Venezuela, including the January 3 U.S. military assault that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and the ongoing attacks on boats in the Caribbean. These events have intensified concerns about U.S. interventionism and its impact on regional peace.

The delegation’s goal is to learn more about the consequences of U.S. intervention and the effects of ongoing U.S. sanctions. The delegation will engage in peaceful, public, civil maritime and territorial actions that accompany and support the Venezuelan people. The delegation will contribute to a broader campaign to reclaim the sea as a Zone of Peace, establishing a visible international civilian presence in the Caribbean, grounded in the lives and labor of coastal communities and fisherfolk.

“We are eager to hear directly from the people of Venezuela about how U.S. actions are affecting their lives and how we can work toward shaping U.S. policy that prioritizes respect for Venezuelan sovereignty and the will of its people rather than coercion and aggression,” says CODEPINK cofounder Medea Benjamin.

Key activities include:

Engagement with Fisherfolk and Coastal Communities: Delegates will visit fishing communities to discuss how increased militarization and surveillance have affected their livelihoods. This includes visits to fishing ports, conversations with local fisherfolk, and a symbolic joint departure of fishing boats and civilian vessels to reclaim the sea as a space for peace and work.

Delegates will visit fishing communities to discuss how increased militarization and surveillance have affected their livelihoods. This includes visits to fishing ports, conversations with local fisherfolk, and a symbolic joint departure of fishing boats and civilian vessels to reclaim the sea as a space for peace and work. Site Visits to Areas Affected by Military Actions: The delegation will visit locations impacted by recent U.S. military operations, such as the national distribution center for dialysis supplies and scientific research centers. These visits aim to document the humanitarian consequences of military interventions and sanctions.

The delegation will visit locations impacted by recent U.S. military operations, such as the national distribution center for dialysis supplies and scientific research centers. These visits aim to document the humanitarian consequences of military interventions and sanctions. Visit to El Panal 2021 Commune: Delegates will explore this self-managed community organization to learn about grassroots resistance and resilience amid economic hardships exacerbated by sanctions and external pressures.

Delegates will explore this self-managed community organization to learn about grassroots resistance and resilience amid economic hardships exacerbated by sanctions and external pressures. A symbolic burial of the Monroe Doctrine, a doctrine that the Trump administration has openly embraced but it violates the sovereignty of nations in the hemisphere.

CODEPINK's participation underscores its commitment to nonviolent action and solidarity with communities affected by conflict and foreign intervention. We emphasize the importance of international civilian presence in promoting peace and supporting local efforts toward sovereignty and security.

