Check out our activities for the Week of February 10, 2025

Excerpt from an incredible piece by Danaka Katovich and Abubaker Abed: Americans Can Do the Right Thing: A Gazan and an American Write About the Future.

This week, we doubled our goal for Future Docs for Palestine, an initiative funding medical training for Palestinian students in Cuba. This Valentine’s season, your support is a powerful reminder that love is action. Thank you for standing with Palestine and showing the world what true solidarity looks like.

This week, CODEPINK’s Jasmine Butler and journalist Abby Martin lead an interactive training on how to critically consume the news. Learn how to evaluate the quality and trustworthiness of news sources, take a historical approach to current events, and research issues with a critical eye. Watch now

Episode 287 of CODEPINK Radio: Healthcare workers: The Heart of Resilience: This week, we're in the Valentine's spirit, highlighting the role of healthcare workers in combating oppressive systems. We hear from Dr. Ahmad, who served as a doctor in Gaza during Israel's genocide campaign. He shares his experience and evaluation of the situation there, as well as emphasizing the importance for the ceasefire to hold. We also hear from Sharmain Tariq, a medical student from Chicago and one of the founders of Healthcare Workers for Palestine national as well as the Chicago chapter. She shares her revolutionary approach to healthcare and talks about efforts she is a part of to serve Chicago's healthcare needs.

South Korea in Crisis & the US War on China Webinar

Settler Violence & Sanctions: Missing Peace Mondays CODEPINK Community Hour

Local Peace Economy Gathering on Gifting and Reciprocity

This Valentine's Day, our neighbors across the Americas are sending us their love and solidarity! 💗 Write a Valentine's message and we’ll deliver it to movements, organizers, and communities across the region! codepink.org/solidarity_valentines (link in bio)

In today’s press briefing, Medea has some questions for Trump: ➡️ Why is he pushing Europe to keep militarizing if he wants peace? ➡️ Hasn’t Ukraine suffered enough? Why take their minerals? ➡️ If you want peace, why not stop arming Israel? It looks like Trump only wants to “end wars” when it’s convenient.

URGENT: The Gaza ceasefire is at risk. As Trump threatens chaos to sabotage the ceasefire, Israel continues to violate it while pressuring Jordan and Egypt to enable Gaza’s ethnic cleansing. We must reject these war crimes funded by our tax dollars. On February 15, join the international day of action to stand against Trump’s plan and demand Jordan and Egypt refuse to comply. Visit codepink.org/feb1525 to sign up for updates. (in bio)

