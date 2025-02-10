Check out our activities for the Week of February 10, 2025

Excerpt from an incredible piece by Danaka Katovich and Abubaker Abed: Americans Can Do the Right Thing: A Gazan and an American Write About the Future.

This week, we doubled our goal for Future Docs for Palestine, an initiative funding medical training for Palestinian students in Cuba. This Valentine’s season, your support is a powerful reminder that love is action. Thank you for standing with Palestine and showing the world what true solidarity looks like.

This week, CODEPINK’s Jasmine Butler and journalist Abby Martin lead an interactive training on how to critically consume the news. Learn how to evaluate the quality and trustworthiness of news sources, take a historical approach to current events, and research issues with a critical eye. Watch now