This Valentine’s Day, we will be thinking about what love means to us as peace activists. Even though the news can be tough to swallow, rejecting despair and having hope for a better future is an act of love. Being in radical solidarity with people who risk everything to save the lives of others is an act of love — something many of you demonstrated by calling for the release of Dr. Abu Safiya, who bravely took care of patients while Gaza was under siege. While the U.S. undermines the ceasefire deal in Gaza and applies inhumane sanctions on Cuba, we wanted our action on Valentine’s Day to have a real impact on the communities we advocate for every day. There’s a group of young Palestinians who are studying in Cuba to be Palestine’s future doctors, and we want to send them our love this Valentine’s Day.

Let’s follow Cuba's example. Despite the hardships of the U.S. blockade, Cuba continues its legacy of solidarity by offering these Palestinian students free medical education. However, the U.S. blockade imposed on Cuba makes their daily lives difficult, affecting their food, transportation, and essential expenses. And with their families displaced, under siege, and unable to send support, these students are struggling to afford even the most basic necessities.

In Gaza, healthcare workers have been abducted by the Israeli military, attacked in hospitals, and killed while trying to save lives with the minimal resources they have. In the West Bank, Palestinians are being denied medical care as the occupation cracks down on all aspects of life. Just this weekend, Israeli forces murdered Sondos Jamal, a 23-year-old pregnant woman in Nur Shams refugee camp, blocking medical teams from transferring her to a hospital — preventing them from saving her unborn child. With Trump’s ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza, we know doctors who care for the people of Palestine are more important than ever: that’s why the Israeli government targets them time and time again. Hospitals have become battlegrounds – doctors and nurses have been abducted or killed, and medical supplies are deliberately blocked. And yet healthcare workers keep showing up, doing whatever they can with whatever they have, much like Cuban doctors living under the suffocating U.S. embargo. While organizations like the World Medical Association (WMA) remain silent, it’s up to us to support healthcare workers and demand their protection.

This Valentine’s Day, have a heart for healthcare workers. Stand with Palestine and everyone across the globe affected by U.S. imperialism!

