Trump is bringing back the same tired policies of fear, division, border walls, crackdowns, and threats against our neighbors in the Americas. His attacks on Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Panama, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti aren’t about security; they’re about control. But we, the American people, are not bullies. We can refuse to be defined by militarization, sanctions, and economic coercion. Instead, we can choose respect, peace, and cooperation.

This Valentine’s Day, while Trump fuels fear and cruelty, let’s choose love! We’ll be delivering “Good Neighbor Valentines” on Valentine’s Day to embassies and social movements across the Americas to remind the world that the people of the United States stand united against Trump’s imperialist agenda.

💌 Send a Solidarity Valentine to Our Neighbors!

Trump wants to send U.S. troops into Mexico under the guise of fighting cartels, but that would violate Mexico's sovereignty and fuel instability. He signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, erasing the historical and territorial roots the Gulf has to Mexico. Trump’s threats of tariffs on Mexico and Canada deepens inequality and hurts workers on both sides of the border rather than fostering cooperation.

Trump’s renewed hostility towards Nicaragua echoes Cold War era interventionism, continuing the long history of U.S.-backed coups and conflicts. In Panama, he wants to “take back” the canal to leverage U.S. power over trade routes and migration policy. His policies towards Cuba seek to crush its independence, ramping up the blockade, cutting off remittances, and restricting medical aid, even as Cuba continues to send doctors, not bombs, around the world. And in Haiti, Trump’s harsh deportation policies have been particularly brutal as the US sends thousands of refugees back to a country destabilized by decades of U.S. interference.

In Colombia, he’s pushing for more militarization, using the country as an extension of U.S. immigration enforcement. In Venezuela, Trump wants to tighten the economic stranglehold and give U.S. corporations access to the country’s vast oil reserves instead of lifting sanctions that restrict access to food, medicine, and essential goods.

Nonetheless, we refuse to let Trump’s aggression define us. We believe in being good neighbors—not colonizers, not exploiters, not occupiers. We believe in diplomacy, cooperation, and mutual respect. We believe in a world where the U.S. builds bridges, not walls; where we extend a hand, not a fist.

This Valentine’s Day, let’s show that the people of the United States choose friendship over fear and love over hate. Sign the Valentine Now! 💐

In radical solidarity,

Michelle, Medea, Teri and the entire CODEPINK team

P.S: You know who’s a good neighbor? Cuba! Despite the U.S. blockade, Cuba is providing free medical training to Palestinian students so they can return home and save lives. Help support these future doctors as they complete their education. Donate here today!