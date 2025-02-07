I feel bad for Marco Rubio. Why? Despite Rubio’s lack of respect for basic humanity around the world, not to mention his consistent obsessive attacks on CODEPINK and other organizers for peace and justice, I feel bad for anyone who doesn’t know how to do their job. It’s pretty embarrassing! It must be so frustrating to waste so much time, energy, dignity, and of course, the millions of dollars AIPAC has paid you. You hold a position that is SUPPOSED to advance global “diplomacy” only to fall flat on your face and have the world’s Doomsday Clock move further and further away from peace!

To avoid pushing the Doomsday Clock forward toward a possible nuclear winter or climate collapse, we want to give Little Marco some tips that can be learned from Valentine’s Day. Climate justice and demilitarization are in a reciprocal relationship which requires actionable steps to move the Doomsday clock’s hands away from catastrophe and towards peace. Valentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity to talk about diplomacy: how to build relationships, how to have basic respect, and maybe even how to make these relationships more than just cordial as the ground for achieving peace. And so we want to take a look at some elementary lessons that can be taken from the day that celebrates relationships and connection.

📚 Let's give Marco Rubio a lesson about diplomacy!

Here are some things that Marco should know about diplomacy:

Approach from a place of basic respect. Surely, this first one is common sense… right? Do you expect to get to any real place of diplomacy and negotiation by parading around the world pretending we’re the best? Instead of approaching the negotiating table with racist, imperialist mindsets about the countries his administration is impacted by, from Gaza to China to Haiti, how about respecting their dignity and humanity?



Understand that we’re always learning. Curiosity never hurts. To discuss policies related to Palestine, Venezuela, China, and the entire world, Marco should be curious to understand their daily life and histories. This is necessary if you’re sincere about their well-being… right?



Respect boundaries. I know this is a hard one when a lack of respect for the existence of an entire people created the country you wear the flag of. It’s generally a good practice to respect boundaries and not be too pushy. We’ve learned this in Ukraine. Why not also take this lesson by adhering to current US policy in Taiwan, Canada, Panama, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Colombia, Haiti, and across the continent, where we’ve consistently overstepped and meddled in our neighbors’ affairs across the region?



You don’t always get your way by being overbearing. Escalation solves nothing. It hasn’t helped in Ukraine. Repressive sanctions on Cuba and continuous sanctions on Venezuela and Nicaragua have not overthrown the government. It won’t help with Iran. Over the past 15 months, solidarity with the Palestinian people has been strengthened globally, and their resolve is still as present as ever.



Work towards collective good. This is a common-sense point. Cooperation with China, when it comes to green technology, could push the world forward amidst an increasingly alarming climate crisis. Collective good is crazy, I know!



Don’t make decisions for others. US and Western “diplomatic” practices for decades have centered around making decisions for people whose lives we destroy. This is also true in the context of the sanctions you place on the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua, whose lives are not made better or freer but instead more miserable. What does this practice do for anyone seeking to create a harmonious world?



Sharing is caring! Rubio recently made an important point that we live in a multipolar world. This is something that he should recognize in your diplomatic practices as well. We share the world with so many people around the world, so many nations, and a natural environment that our existence also depends on. Kindergarten ethics are one of the first things we learn for a reason: our existence depends on sharing, returning what we’ve stolen, and respect.

💝 Send this list to Rubio. Kindergarten ethics are important for relationships!

These are some approaches that Marco can certainly learn from, regardless of how antithetical they are to the US government’s entire history and many of the US ruling class’s political and economic interests. These are also some approach points that we can consistently reflect on as a movement when orienting our demands, steps for solidarity, and actions we can take for the people and planet.

Towards peace,

Aaron and the entire CODEPINK team