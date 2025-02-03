13 February 2025

By: Teri Mattson

During her tenure as Commander of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) from October 2021 to her retirement in November 2024, General Laura J. Richardson oversaw a significant expansion of U.S. military presence and strategic alliances in Latin America and the Caribbean. This initiative reflects Washington’s continued influence in the region, reinforcing a modern interpretation of the Monroe Doctrine aimed at maintaining U.S. dominance over hemispheric affairs, particularly concerning natural resources, trade routes, and geopolitical stability within the U.S. Rules-Based Order paradigm.

Expansion of U.S. Military Presence

Throughout the Biden Administration, under General Richardson’s leadership, the U.S. expanded its military footprint by bolstering existing bases and establishing new facilities. SOUTHCOM focused on key locations in Central America, the American Pacific Coast and the Caribbean, securing control over critical infrastructure and natural resources as well as countering foreign influence, specifically Washington's perceived threat from China.

Colombia: With seven U.S. military bases (two naval, three air force, two army), Colombia remains one of the closest U.S. military partners in the region. Under Richardson, joint operations, training exercises, and infrastructure investments increased, ensuring U.S. influence over the country’s energy and mineral resources.

Ecuador: In 2023, the U.S. secured a security cooperation agreement with Ecuador, deploying military personnel and resources to combat narcotics trafficking and organized crime within Ecuador. Discussions ensued about developing a new security cooperation site, reinforcing U.S. oversight of regional security and economic interests. Additionally, the U.S. gained access to the Galápagos Islands for military operations, expanding maritime control in the Pacific.

Guyana: Amid Washington-provoked tensions with Venezuela, the U.S. bolstered military collaboration with Guyana. In late 2023, SOUTHCOM conducted joint operations with the Guyana Defense Force, including air and maritime security exercises, reinforcing ties with this key oil-producing nation.

Peru: In May 2023, amid social unrest following the parliamentary coup against Pedro Castillo, Peru’s Congress approved the deployment of U.S. troops to train the Peruvian military and National Police. The measure continued a tradition of U.S. military training in the region—a practice dating back to the 1990s Fujimori dictatorship when U.S. SOUTHCOM maintained multiple bases in the country.

Deepening Alliances and Military Partnerships

Beyond physical expansion, SOUTHCOM intensified diplomatic and military engagement through security agreements, joint training programs, and capacity-building initiatives, solidifying U.S. hegemony while ensuring continued access to strategic resources and trade routes.

National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP): In fiscal year 2024, SOUTHCOM and the National Guard engaged in over 300 joint military activities with partner nations, strengthening defense cooperation and crisis response capabilities.

Panama: Recognizing Panama’s strategic importance, in 2022 General Richardson reaffirmed commitments to securing the Panama Canal, enhancing joint security measures to ensure control over this critical global trade corridor.

Caribbean Operations: SOUTHCOM reinforced partnerships in the Caribbean through military training, counter-drug operations, and humanitarian assistance. In Haiti, the U.S. ramped up contingency operations, deployed Marines to secure the U.S. Embassy, and supplied armored vehicles to Kenyan police leading a UN-mandated security mission. Additionally, the U.S. prepared its naval station at Guantanamo Bay to process a potential influx of Haitian migrants.

Geopolitical Considerations and Strategic Objectives

SOUTHCOM’s expansion aligns with broader strategic goals, reinforcing Monroe Doctrine principles in the 21st century. General Richardson highlighted the region’s resource wealth, stating in January 2023, “With all its rich resources and rare earth elements, there is the lithium triangle… Sixty percent of the world’s lithium is found in the lithium triangle: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile.” (LeftVoice.org)

This statement underscores the critical role that natural resource control plays in U.S. strategy. By securing access to these essential resources, the United States not only ensures its technological and economic advantage, but also reinforces its capacity to counter foreign influence in the Western Hemisphere.

As it rebuffs its neighbors' sovereign trade and military alliances, the U.S. seeks to curb China’s growing economic and security ties in the region by reinforcing U.S. partnerships and securing critical infrastructure, particularly in resource-rich nations. The strengthening of military alliances supports U.S.-defined regional stability, deterring what Washington labels "authoritarian influences" while securing access to vital resources such as oil, lithium, and rare earth minerals which are crucial for maintaining economic and technological competitiveness in the global high-tech industry. However, the expansion of U.S. military influence under General Richardson has raised concerns about national sovereignty and resource control in Latin America and the Caribbean. Increased U.S. involvement in domestic security policies limits local governments' ability to manage their defense and economic interests independently. Resource-rich nations often find themselves under indirect U.S. oversight, with Washington often leveraging regime change efforts to maintain long-term access to valuable commodities.

Continuity Under the New Trump Administration

As the Trump Administration approaches its first 30 days, it inherits extensive military infrastructure and regional alliances expanded under the Biden Administration and U.S. Southern Command. This creates a policy continuum in U.S.-Latin America relations, perhaps dictating Donald Trump’s strategic objectives.

The selection of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense suggests an acceleration within the continuum. Rubio's focus on countering China and its Western Hemisphere allies may lead to increased diplomatic and economic initiatives and/or threats in the region. Meanwhile, Hegseth's emphasis on reducing European security commitments could shift U.S. military resources toward the Western Hemisphere. These developments suggest a potential strategic shift related to the Obama Administration’s Asia/Pacific Pivot, further emphasizing U.S. military infrastructure and alliances in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It is important to view U.S./Latin American policy as a timeline of events spanning multiple administrations. Under the Biden Administration and General Richardson, SOUTHCOM significantly expanded U.S. military bases and alliances in Latin America and the Caribbean. This expansion underscores Washington’s long-term strategic objectives of countering foreign influence, securing trade routes, and maintaining military dominance in the Western Hemisphere. With the Trump Administration now inheriting this military expansion, the trajectory of U.S. engagement in the region is poised to continue, raising critical questions about national sovereignty, resource control, and long-term regional stability.

Author: Teri Mattson, Introduced to Mesoamerican Anthropology and Archaeology in the sixth grade, Teri's lifelong passion for Latin America & the Caribbean has inspired 40+ years of travel and activism throughout the region. The past few years include organizing and/or participating in electoral, political and social justice delegations to: Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela.

Teri currently works with the Mexico Solidarity Project’s media team and is affiliated with the Venezuela Solidarity Network. She is an activist with the SanctionsKill coalition, and a volunteer with CODEPINK’s Latin America team. Additionally, she hosts and produces the YouTube program and podcast WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean which is currently on hiatus.