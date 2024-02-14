FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 14, 2024

Media Contact: Melissa Garriga

Amidst the Hateful Politics in D.C., CODEPINK Share Messages of Love with U.S. Neighbors

WASHINGTON – In a time when diplomatic relations between the United States and its neighbors in the western hemisphere are turbulent - CODEPINK took the opportunity to share messages of peace and hope with those nations caught in Capitol Hill’s crosshairs.

This Valentine’s Day, we flooded our hemisphere neighbors, from Canada to Latin America and the Caribbean, with messages of love, respect, and solidarity, not sanctions, exploitation, or intervention. Peace activists from all over sent personalized valentines to different countries to demonstrate that despite what those in power are doing - the people of the United States choose peace

Addressed to Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Haiti, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela. The valentines sent messages of solidarity and support from people across the United States to those in neighboring countries. Some of the messages read:

“Neighbors are like family. We need and support each other. Dominance and colonization is not the answer. We stand equally with our brothers and sisters.” - Antionette

“I honor and send love to your beautiful people and lands that I’ve had the privilege of visiting over the years.” - Barbara

“As true, good neighbors, we respect your independence and sovereignty. Send you lots of love, strength, and power against bullying and supremacist governments.” - Adriana

“I stand with you in respect and friendship. Donald Trump does not represent the beliefs of most Americans. I am doing everything I can, as an individual citizen, to thwart his hatred and complete disrespect for his fellow human beings. Stand strong.” - Joanzie

CODEPINK staff delivered the valentines to each embassy on Friday. The outpouring of love and support was well received. Carmen, a Venezuelan, sent a beautiful message of love back to folks here in the United States. From her message:

“Let us never allow ourselves to be caught up in the discourses that separate us. Let’s always seek unity among our peoples, and thus, you will see how we’ll address our future needs and how we’ll be able to have a new bond that is more authentic, closer, and more productive as well. On this day where we celebrate love, we need to remember that it’s not just love from one person to another but the love between peoples among all people.”

