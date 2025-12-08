Check out our activities for the Week of December 8, 2025

Excerpt from "From War Economy to Peace Economy: A Guide to Cultivating Home Sweet Home" by Jodie Evans
Over the weekend, CODEPINK showed up to demonstrations across the country to say: "No War On Venezuela!"
Stop Trump's secret path to war with Venezuela!
- Major new revelations over Britain’s role in Gaza genocide revealed in new documentary
- From War Economy to Peace Economy: A Guide to Cultivating Home Sweet Home
- THE NEXT WARS WERE ALWAYS HERE: How Post 9/11 Law and the Monroe Doctrine Converged in the Caribbean
- If Trump Is Serious About Peace, Marco Rubio Has to Go
- We could win this.
- "“ICE Off Our Streets!" DHS Secretary Kristi Noem DISRUPTED By CODEPINK
- "It's 21st-Century Piracy" CODEPINK Statement on U.S. Seizure of Oil Tanker Off Venezuelan Coast
- "U.S. out of everywhere!" Detroit Anti-war Committee to Hold Human Rights March and Rally
- CODEPINK to Join "No Troops In DC! No Troops in Venezuela!" Human Rights Day Rally
- “We are witnessing a media takeover," Activists Demand CBS Drop Weiss and Unethical Journalistic Practices
- CODEPINK In The News Round Up December, 2025
Episode 329: War Economy vs. Peace Economy: Lessons from Venezuela and the Fight for Our Future: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans breaks down how the U.S. war economy shapes our politics, our culture, and our daily lives while offering a clear path toward building a peace economy rooted in care and community. Later on the show, Michelle Ellner connects these ideas to Venezuela, where communes and social programs have helped restore dignity to people long made invisible. As Washington pushes the region toward another conflict, despite 70% of Americans opposing a war with Venezuela, we explore what it means to resist the war economy and strengthen the movements creating a future based on sovereignty, connection, and collective well-being.
Local Peace Economy 101: Campaign Action Weeks Webinar
EOR Episode 5: Right to Refuse
WTF: Honduras Votes as U.S. Military Expands Across the Caribbean
🚨 CODEPINK Statement on U.S. Seizure of Oil Tanker off the Coast of Venezuela— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 10, 2025
Call It What It Is: 21st-Century Piracy
The Trump regime has crossed another line in its relentless campaign against Venezuela: seizing a massive, fully loaded Venezuelan oil tanker in Caribbean… pic.twitter.com/RpU0JyeShh
This is piracy. https://t.co/7tdzGrhU1C— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 10, 2025
"STOP STEALING PALESTINIAN LAND! GO BACK TO SAN FRANCISCO!"— CODEPINK (@codepink) December 10, 2025
Today, Israeli settlers were visiting Congress. They are actively committing ethnic cleansing in Palestine.
We let them know they need to go home. pic.twitter.com/GR92Ok2KDh
Today in Congress, we let Kristi Noem know that her ICE agents are the real threat to communities across the U.S. ABOLISH ICE!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
They're free! Today, Tighe & Ahmad were arrested for disrupting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in protest of the terror her ICE raids have brought to our communities. CHINGA LA MIGRA!♬ original sound - CODEPINK
“We are being lied to and we know it.” CODEPINK's Tim Biondo breaks down the Trump administration’s fabrications and war crimes in the Caribbean. The people of the U.S. and Latin America oppose this war. No more blood for oil! Hands off Venezuela! Video: PSL Chicago♬ original sound - CODEPINK