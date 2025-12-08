Skip navigation

Check out our activities for the Week of December 8, 2025

Excerpt from "From War Economy to Peace Economy: A Guide to Cultivating Home Sweet Home" by Jodie Evans

Over the weekend, CODEPINK showed up to demonstrations across the country to say: "No War On Venezuela!" 

Stop Trump's secret path to war with Venezuela!

Episode 329: War Economy vs. Peace Economy: Lessons from Venezuela and the Fight for Our Future: In this episode of CODEPINK Radio, CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans breaks down how the U.S. war economy shapes our politics, our culture, and our daily lives while offering a clear path toward building a peace economy rooted in care and community. Later on the show, Michelle Ellner connects these ideas to Venezuela, where communes and social programs have helped restore dignity to people long made invisible. As Washington pushes the region toward another conflict, despite 70% of Americans opposing a war with Venezuela, we explore what it means to resist the war economy and strengthen the movements creating a future based on sovereignty, connection, and collective well-being.

Local Peace Economy 101: Campaign Action Weeks Webinar

EOR Episode 5: Right to Refuse

WTF: Honduras Votes as U.S. Military Expands Across the Caribbean

Today in Congress, we let Kristi Noem know that her ICE agents are the real threat to communities across the U.S. ABOLISH ICE!

They're free! Today, Tighe & Ahmad were arrested for disrupting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in protest of the terror her ICE raids have brought to our communities. CHINGA LA MIGRA!

“We are being lied to and we know it.” CODEPINK's Tim Biondo breaks down the Trump administration’s fabrications and war crimes in the Caribbean. The people of the U.S. and Latin America oppose this war. No more blood for oil! Hands off Venezuela! Video: PSL Chicago

