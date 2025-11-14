On Sunday, pictures and videos of smiling Palestinian and Syrian soccer players holding up each other’s flags flooded people’s timelines as both teams advanced to the quarterfinals of the Arab Cup. The national teams of two war-torn countries emerged victorious, bringing hope and joy to their people.

Yet Israel, which has waged war on both of these countries, is still allowed to compete in international competitions and sportswash genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid. Cultural boycotts are essential tools to exert grassroots pressure on the global stage. That’s why we are campaigning to get Israel suspended from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

We at CODEPINK are part of #GameOverIsrael, a campaign powered by a coalition of international partners that aims to pressure soccer federations, such as UEFA, to suspend the Israeli team. Since launching two months ago, celebrities and athletes worldwide have come out in support of the campaign, personally appealing to the UEFA president and his wife, who have both shown sympathy for the cause by bringing out Palestinian children at previous games. The president had previously closed a vote at UEFA to suspend Israel from the organization because of the ceasefire, but has since reopened the inquiry to ban Israel following pressure from this campaign.*

The conditions in Palestine aren’t getting better. The sham “ceasefire” that Trump and Israel put forth has meant virtually nothing for Palestinians inside Gaza. They are still living in disintegrating tents while dealing with the harsh realities of winter. Israel is only allowing five medical aid trucks into Gaza a day, as most of its population is coping with illnesses and amputations. Hardly any food trucks are being let in either, so Gazans are still starving and dealing with inflated prices. To top it all off, Gazans are still being terrorized by bombings and IOF soldiers on the ground.

In the West Bank, Palestinian women and children are being killed at checkpoints, and Palestinian men are being rounded up and imprisoned. Israeli forces just stormed the UNRWA. headquarters in East Jerusalem, taking down the U.N. flag and putting up an Israeli flag in its place. Why else would Israel be threatened by a humanitarian organization that’s sustaining life in Gaza?

Although its violence is intensifying, Israel knows it’s losing the hearts and minds of people around the world. Why else would Israel’s finance minister set aside $750 million for propaganda in 2026? No amount of money can undo the damage Israel has done to its own reputation. The people of the world see Israel for what it really is: a genocidal settler colony. This is why cultural boycott campaigns, like #GameOverIsrael, are so pivotal right now. Gaza has not been forgotten, and neither have Israel’s war crimes. We remember. And we must wield our power by isolating Israel in every sector of our society, from sports to the arts.

